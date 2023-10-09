Recalling Feinstein

EDITOR: I was new to California when George Moscone and Harvey Milk were assassinated. I remember most of all Dianne Feinstein standing on the steps of the Civic Center announcing the horrific event. I had no idea who she was. I just remember being so impressed and comforted by her control of the situation — such calm and dignity. She acknowledged our shock but asked us to stay calm.

I gained such respect for her in those moments and never lost it during her career. Several years ago, I emailed her about some issue that was concerning me. She responded in a very personal way, proceeding to detail how she’d been working on the issue on several fronts and how these successes would affect my life.

I have never thought of her as the first woman to do this or that, but just as someone who cared deeply about all her constituents. I don’t think I say that of many people elected to serve in our government right now.

MARY ELY

Sebastopol

Costly ‘swipe fees’

EDITOR: Small businesses across California are being sucker-punched by high credit card “swipe fees.” As a fourth-generation small business operator, carrying on what my great-grandfather started in 1922, I’ve experienced the financial headache firsthand.

In 2022, businesses paid nearly $130 billion in these fees — a 20% increase compared to the previous year. And now, credit card giants are planning to increase fees yet again this fall, which will cost merchants an additional $502 million per year.

Visa and Mastercard’s duopoly over the credit card industry has allowed them to hold California businesses hostage. However, the Credit Card Competition Act currently being considered in Washington could be a solution — providing businesses with more options on how to process credit cards.

By motivating credit card companies to lower swipe fees, the Credit Card Competition Act is estimated to save businesses upward of $15 billion per year. It’s time for our elected officials to stand with small businesses and bring this legislation up for a vote.

CHRIS BAMBURY

Sonoma

EV advantages

EDITOR: In his column on electric vehicle road trips, Pete Golis failed to mention these facts (“EV road trip becomes its own adventure,” Oct. 1):

Owners of EVs made by Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Nissan, Polestar, Rivian, Volvo, GM and Mercedes-Benz will be able to use Tesla’s ubiquitous chargers starting in 2024. These will charge a battery from near empty to full in 15-30 minutes.

The bipartisan infrastructure law invests $7.5 billion in EV charging.

In 2024, several EV models will be equipped with vehicle to home (V2H) charging capability. A typical EV battery can store enough electric fuel to supply the total energy needs of a typical home for a couple of days.

Starting in 2024, people in California who meet certain income requirements could get up to $12,000 to replace their gas-powered cars with a new EV.

An EV requires much less maintenance. There are 20 moving parts in an EV engine, compared to 2,000 moving parts in a typical gas engine.

Most importantly, the climate crisis is the biggest existential threat mankind has ever faced. We simply must stop burning fossil fuels.

KEVIN CONWAY

Santa Rosa

Feinstein cared

EDITOR: I knew Sen. Dianne Feinstein for many years. She was a friend of our radio show, “Heroes and Patriots,” which airs on KMUD in little Redway (population 1,188).

Feinstein followed us every step of the way. Why? Because our show punches far above its weight class. Our focus is national security, and we’ve interviewed guests like Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, Tom Drake and Coleen Rowley. And we’ve reported on stories like the failure of command leadership at the U.S. Strategic Command in 2013, with inside sources. Feinstein took an interest in our show. She would often listen and sometimes email us with comments and suggestions. She took an interest in us for two reasons: we had A-list guests, and we sometimes broke national stories.

Feinstein cared for her constituents, big and small. I was one of the smaller ones. But Feinstein never made me feel small.

JOHN SAKOWICZ

Ukiah

The next ringmaster

EDITOR: If you favor the present circus that was once a well-respected House of Representatives, then your views have a good chance of prevailing in the foreseeable future. The fix we’re in now with the ejection of Speaker Kevin McCarthy delays any real work being done. It appears that Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana or Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio could get the necessary votes to become speaker.

The split between those Republicans on the far right who only wish to give barn-burning speeches and the so-called moderates who want to actually govern and fulfill their oaths of office will continue despite the looming government shutdown on Nov. 17. This gives us barely a month for another compromise bill to pass.

Even Donald Trump’s name was bandied about as a possible speaker until he opted for an appearance there to boost his race to be reelected. What’s next? Maybe Rep. George Santos of New York, who shouldn’t even be there at all. Who will be the next ringmaster?

FRANK H. BAUMGARDNER III

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.