Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Jack London’s evolution

EDITOR: I would like to elaborate on Jonah Raskin’s June 21 Close to Home column (“What’s in a name — and a statue?”). As a baby, Jack London had an ex-slave as a wet nurse. She was always family to him. As an adult, his bohemian friends were of many cultures. His Japanese manservant became a loving part of the family and expressed grief when he moved to Hawaii.

Near the end of his life, London addressed the Pan Pacific Union in Hawaii. With a goal of promoting peace and understanding among the countries of the Pacific, he spoke about how different languages keep people apart and called for a cosmic language, one that focused on caring for all people and learning about how we are the same, instead of how we are different from each other.

I believe that over the course of his life, London experienced an inner cultural evolution, which started in white supremacy when in his 20s and ended in acceptance and a better understanding of all the cultures of the world.

It gives me hope in these uncertain times that peace and harmony in America are both possible.

LOU LEAL

Historian, Jack London State Historic Park

Staying safe

EDITOR: An astounding 8 of 10 people who have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 are age 65 or older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This statistic is particularly important as California (and the U.S. as a whole) are “opening up” with a relaxation of some of the regulations imposed previously. It seems that many people have taken it a step further by not socially distancing and not wearing masks.

Folks over 65 — and those younger than 65 with significant comorbidities, such as diabetes, obesity, heart or lung disease, etc. — actually have to redouble their social distancing efforts. In short, stay at least 6 feet away from others and minimize the amount of time spent in confined spaces (stores, etc.).

If you have to come within 6 feet of someone, be sure that you and they have masks. If folks aren’t wearing masks, leave the establishment or locale. If you are working in an area in which you are unable to socially distance due to others’ noncompliance with wearing a mask, ask your manager to require masks for entry.

Finally, if you touch a commonly used object (door handles, etc.), wash your hands or use a hand-sanitizer.

DR. KEVIN COSTELLO

Santa Rosa

Not safe and sane

EDITOR: Rohnert Park seems to be the last town in Sonoma County that allows the sale and use of fireworks on the Fourth of July. Although I applaud the City Council’s modification to block use in commercial parking lots this year, I am shocked that they didn’t ban them as other towns in the area have had the foresight to do.

We have been surrounded by several significant grass fires just in June, and it will get worse. Mayor Joe Callinan doesn’t want to spoil anyone’s fun, but adding to our ever-present and increasing fire risk doesn’t sound like fun to me. Additionally, the nonprofits that benefit from the sale of fireworks will have much higher greater costs if their sales lead to big fires.

Since our City Council has failed to act, I appeal to the larger public to restrain the urge to purchase and shoot off fireworks this year. Please help keep our community safe.

It only takes one spark to start a raging fire. Is that really worth one night of fun?

DEANNA EURITT

Rohnert Park

Standing together

EDITOR: In the midst of the social upheaval sweeping our country, I’m reminded that Becoming Independent was founded during a similar time in our nation’s history. The year was 1967, and the civil rights movement was flourishing. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was at the front of the line, where threats and chaos intersected with hope and opportunity.

As Black people led the way, people with disabilities and others of good conscience were allies in the struggle. The gains that were made through collective action continue to benefit people with disabilities, people of color and each and every one of us who hold dear the vision of a just and equitable society.

Today, with roots firmly grounded in the social justice movement, we at Becoming Independent stand in solidarity once again with the Black community as it takes the lead on illuminating the inequities and injustices that still plague our nation. We are confident that together we will rally again, moving our society closer to one in which each of us lives in a nation where we won’t be judged by the color of our skin but by the content of our character.

LUANA VAETOE

CEO, Becoming Independent

Santa Rosa

Keep cops on this beat

EDITOR: School resource officers develop close relationships with individual students, often students who have never personally known or trusted a police officer (“Reexamining officers on campus,” June 21). We believe in Black Lives Matter, and we welcome positive changes in law enforcement, but let us not forget the fear of mass school shootings.

These officers are trained to intercept and deal with a dangerous situation. They are not there to intimidate students but to educate that they are present to support students. The officers have been seen at graduations (as at least the last two graduations at Santa Rosa High) to congratulate kids on their achievements.

We know students who were frightened to go to school after experiencing lockdowns but found support from the school resource officer. We believe this is a great program that needs to continue to educate and protect students so they can take their place in this world.

MIKE and KATHY GRACE

Santa Rosa

