Morrison: California split

Thought you’d be in the clear for a while, didn’t you?

With the recall election over and done with, and no other pointlessly expensive ballot measure immediately in the offing, you figured you could tune out election chatter? Forget it, Jake; it’s California politics.

Like awaiting an earthquake, we are due — overdue, really — for another aggrieved someone to try once again to get voters or legislators or Congress — or all three — to agree to divvy up California into two or three or a half-dozen states.

Why would I think that? I leave the arithmetic to you: About 220 times in a little more than 170 years of statehood, some interest or power or politician waved around a cleaver and cried, “Hey, let’s chop up California!”

The last time this happened was three years ago, which is forever in politics.

In July 2018, one day before the November state election ballot was being sent to the printers, the California Supreme Court unanimously yanked the Three States Initiative off the ballot because of “significant questions” about its validity and “the potential harm” of leaving it on the ballot.

The three-state divvy got that far because, over the course of four years, venture capitalist Tim Draper had emptied his own wallet of something above $5 million to persuade Californians to vote to subdivide California: initially, into six states, then, by 2018, a pared-down three.

“WTF?” was Draper’s Facebook riposte to the court’s warning. “Apparently, the insiders are in cahoots.”

None of these votes and bills has the force of law; California can’t unilaterally divorce itself. The U.S. Constitution decrees that “no new State shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or Parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress.”

But all of these tries can at least roil state governance, and can even set in motion requirements like a “yes” vote of the people of California and an official request to Congress to approve the big breakup.

Mostly, these state-sundering tantrums have been delish meat for national publications to chow down on cherished clichés about the California dream dying, dying, dead.

Yet why would Californians want to divorce themselves? Cut up a nation-state that is “the glory, jest and riddle of the world,” to steal a blurb from Pope the poet?

California is two-thirds the size of France, with a bigger economy, yet the answer is usually “ungovernable.”

Even before statehood, in 1850, first Spain and then Mexico tried to govern their terra incognita from thousands of miles away. And men had agitated to chop up that California into digestible pieces. Nowadays, when oxcart and sailing ship no longer govern governing, Sacramento is still at least symbolically remote from Californians, even though they send their own legislators there.

So the reasons have shifted along with California’s faces and fortunes.

Three years after California became a state, an assemblyman named Jefferson Hunt broke up Los Angeles County — which once reached all the way to the Colorado River — and created San Bernardino County.

Then he tried to do the same with the state. Hunt got his fellow assemblymen to vote for it — they even liked the idea of making three states, named Shasta, Colorado and California.

But the state Senate balked, probably picking up on rumors that the muscular proslavery forces in Southern California wanted any new states to be slave states.

For an officially free state, California harbored a lot of Southern sentiments, and in the 11 tense years between statehood and the Civil War, California was a kind of surrogate battlefield of secession.

Southern California had more cattle than voters back then and was, lamentably, a snug cradle for Confederate feeling. More than a few civic leaders and military men were pro-Dixie, like L.A.’s Civil War-era mayor, Damien Marchesseault, who wanted Southern California to follow the Confederacy into secession.

And Milton Latham — who was governor for only five days in January 1860 before he finagled his own appointment as a U.S. senator — used those five days to lean on President James Buchanan to wield the big state-splitting knife, because “the union of southern and northern California is unnatural.”