Nervous about public speaking, he wrote down what he hoped to say, but when the time came, he discarded his notes and spoke from the heart.

He talked about her enthusiasm for life and all that he learned from her example. Here was a woman who devoted a career to nursing the sick while also making sure her family remained healthy and strong. She is more than a memory, he said, because her love for life goes with him every day.

His tribute was a loving reminder of the quiet influence of mothers. Not politicians, not celebrities, but moms make the world go around.

Which makes this a good time to say: Happy Mother’s Day to moms everywhere.

Please know we need your wisdom now more than ever. When we look around the world today, we see too many politicians pounding their chests and pretending to be tough guys. Their bombast will get us all killed if we aren’t careful. Too many people are already dying, and we face the risk of wider and even more destructive wars.

Better than most, mothers understand that anger and violence can only lead to more anger and violence. It’s a lesson they teach their children in grade school.

On this Mother’s Day, let’s celebrate how the roles of women have changed since Mother’s Day was established.

While the idea traces back to the 1800s, it was 1914 before President Woodrow Wilson persuaded Congress that the second Sunday in May should be set aside to honor mothers.

Telling us something about the role of women in 1914, Wilson spoke of honoring “that tender, gentle army, the mothers of America.” (As happens, the campaign was not without its commercial impetus. Department stores and flower shops thought it was a great idea.)

Six more years would pass before the 19th Amendment to the Constitution guaranteed American women the right to vote.

As we labored to live up to the promise of equal opportunity for all, the role of women in our culture was transformed in the intervening years. We still have a way to go, but we’re getting there.

Today, moms also pursue careers outside the home. They are breadwinners, even if they are too often asked to juggle careers with the responsibilities of homemaker.

In so many ways, moms hold everything together for the rest of us. While we’re on our way to being grown-ups, they provide the support and constancy that allows us to survive whatever life brings our way.

I learned so much from the example set by my Mom. She was gentle, loving and the personification of patience.

Lucky for me (and my Dad, too). No matter my screw-ups, I never doubted she would be there for me.

I’ve witnessed how this works in my own family as well. I might like to pretend otherwise, but the life of our family revolves around Mom. When our grown kids need a sympathetic ear, she’s the one they call.

I can’t blame them. I do the same.

So much has changed. My Mom loved school, and she was a top student. But she came from a generation in which women often gave up their own ambitions to meet the needs of their husbands and later, their children.

And so she did.

I wish I’d asked her if she regretted the choice, but I didn’t.

My Mom enjoyed life — or least she did before the onset of dementia. All of a sudden, there would no more answers to the questions I might have asked when I was older — and less boneheaded.

There were so many questions I wish I’d asked. How did the Depression affect your family? What was it like to live through World War II? Why did you and Dad decide to move to California? Why did you have five children? How did you raise your children differently than how you were raised?

If you have questions for your mother, don’t wait. And while you’re at it, tell her how much you love her.

I loved my Mom. While there was still time, I wish I had told her more often.

All these years later, there’s not much else to say except … thanks, Mom, I owe you everything.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

