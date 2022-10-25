Before there were Giants or A’s games on the bay and our televisions, in fact, before there was television, Sonomans had local ballplayers for whom they could cheer. During late spring through late summer, there were baseball or softball games at local fields virtually every evening.

Sitting in the old, rickety wooden stands at the town ballfield near where Black Bear Diner sits today, are among my oldest and fondest memories of watching games in which local athletes, friends, neighbors, even our fathers, were participants.

One of my earliest heroes was Don Eraldi, a former start athlete at Sonoma Valley High School, Navy veteran and co-proprietor with his brother Dave of Eraldi’s Mens Wear store on First Street East next to Mission Hardware.

Don died recently, and although his obituary contained many important highlights of his life, particularly as Sonoma’s most senior merchant, I will always remember him as the tall, lanky guy batting at the heart of Sonoma’s best baseball clubs during the era when I was growing up with ambitions of playing the sport the way he could.

Most Sonomans remember him for his decades at his family store, but many of us local old-timers enjoyed watching him play ball under the lights at Arnold Field, the local ballpark that he and his brother, Dave, made possible.

Arnold Field was built on land originally acquired by the Sonoma County Veterans Committee, and, on which our local Veterans Memorial Building was built. In 1949 the county offered the city of Sonoma a 99-year lease at the rate of $1 per year for 12 acres of that site for recreational purposes.

The Sonoma Valley Athletic Club, a group of softball players led by Dave and Don, sought to build a new town ballfield, and organized a campaign to raise $25,000, selling “Friendship Bonds” at $10 per share as an “investment in the community.”

It was a community labor of love. Thanks to Don and Dave it was a grand success. They not only rallied the community to support the project, they led the multitude of volunteers who actually did most of the work, including putting up the lights.

By June of 1952, the first baseball and softball games were being played there, and in October, SVHS varsity football coach Ed Edsall led his Dragons onto Arnold Field for the first game under Sonoma’s own Friday night lights.

Several years later, during my college summer breaks, I had the privilege of playing in the local men’s softball league at Arnold Field. Dave and Don were still playing at a competitive level.

Don chaired the Sonoma Valley Athletic Club for years after he stopped playing, and remained a major supporter of local athletics, especially at Sonoma Valley High School.

For many years, whenever I wanted to talk sports, I knew that virtually every weekday morning I could find him, broom in hand, smile on his face, sweeping the sidewalk in front of his store. A visit with Don, always brought back good memories and left me smiling.

Sonoma Valley was a better place for Don Eraldi having been such an important part of our community.