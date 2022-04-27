Musings: Remembering John’s Fruit Basket in Schellville

The story in a recent Index-Tribune article about the Mattsons buying more business property in Sonoma Valley, including the Fruit Basket out on Arnold Drive near the Schellville Airport, brought back fond memories of its original owner, John Metollinos, who I first met in 1972 when he opened his first stand. His son, Jack, who later took over the business, was 6 years old at the time.

I’d only been back from Vietnam a few years and one of my many jobs at the I-T was to write stories about new businesses in the Valley, including John’s. I remember him as a cheerful, gregarious guy who took great pride in the quality of the produce he was selling.

A native of Greece, he came to the U.S. in 1953, but not without some hardships. A ship he was on sank in a typhoon near Taiwan (then called Formosa). He was in the water for nearly 24 hours before being rescued, then spent the next 40 days in a hospital in Japan.

When he finally made it to the U.S., he found work as a dishwasher, then in the kitchen of Tarantino’s on Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, which is where he started to learn about the produce business.

John was a great talker, eager to share his opinions about what makes a good fruit stand. “You never go broke selling quality,” he told me. “Whether you’re rich or poor, when the food is on the table, you always remember the taste.”

Some folks think fruit stand operators have fields and orchards behind their stores and that is where most of what they sell comes from. In this case, that would be wrong.

John hand-picked his produce three days a week, but not from any field in our Valley.

I learned this when he invited me to see exactly where the products he sold came from. Leaving Sonoma Valley shortly after midnight one weekday morning, we drove south on Highway 101 to the Golden Gate Produce Market in San Francisco, which opened at 2 a.m. We were followed by one of John’s employees driving a large truck.

The produce market was a bustling place, lined with warehouse-like stalls and teeming with forklifts and hand trucks moving back and forth in the chill morning air. The wholesalers hawked their wares on decks extending from their warehouses. The names of each seller were written over each section. Italian names like Franzella, Cosso, and Carcione were most common. Some had colorful nicknames, like “Banana King Louie.”

Rough, burly guys called “lumpers” unloaded and reloaded the produce that was sold. There was lots of noise, cursing and shouting and I had to be careful not to get run over as I tried to keep up with John as he walked briskly from wholesaler to wholesaler.

He had a shopping list, all in his head, and he didn’t waste time with small talk. He knew the growers he wanted to do business with, and they knew him. They seemed to converse in a commercial shorthand that was half sign language and half verbal. John would stop, look at what they were selling, sniff it, sometimes taste, ask about the price, make a counter offer, and then signal a purchase, or not, then, quickly move on to the next stall.

Once his negotiations with each vendor were concluded, we were free to head back to Sonoma, while his driver and truck waited for each purchase to be loaded.

On the way home, he explained that experience had taught him which growers offered the best quality, and it was with them that he spent most of his money.

In the summer, he said he also went directly to some farms within a few hours drive so he could buy some products directly from the field. Either way, it was always the quality that came first.

John was an incredibly hard worker and ran a very successful business with two stands here in our valley for many years. I regret that as my duties at the I-T changed we lost contact. But I will always remember that when I wanted to best produced, I’d find it at John’s Fruit Basket.