Navarrette: Save the police, disband the NRA

Cops and criminals are the yin and yang of the justice system, opposite forces that are interdependent.

Empower one, and you weaken the other.

There is a political party that empowers and emboldens criminals, and so it weakens law enforcement. This party has become, by virtue of bad choices and poor decisions, the lawbreaker party.

Its judgment is clouded by money, the life’s blood of every political party. Once you take the cash, you belong to whoever gave it to you.

If you don’t think the government can tell you what to do, this is the party for you. It excuses sedition and winks at anarchy. It believes that it’s the job of the police to keep in line the folks on the other side of the tracks but that its members can break laws with impunity.

When you preach that there may come a day when “patriots” have to pick up muskets — or AR-15, military-use, high-impact assault rifles — and overthrow the government, you’re setting up a battle against soldiers and police. Who do you think is going to defend our nation’s institutions?

The party in question puts the lives of law enforcement in jeopardy by making the job more difficult and more dangerous.

As if it wasn’t already. Being the son of a retired cop, I learned that lesson about 45 years ago while my dad was still on the job. I bet not too many 10-year-olds get “the talk” where your father — decked out in his uniform, with his badge and gun, and about to go to work — takes you aside and explains that a local bad guy has threatened his life, and, oh, if anything happens, be sure to take care of your mom and siblings.

Today, my blood boils when I think about the fact that — at 3 a.m., when police officers roll up to a residence to answer a domestic violence call and the husband barricades himself in the bedroom where his wife says he has “lots of guns” — the gun ghouls are nowhere to be seen.

While my dad was approaching the bedroom door, National Rifle Association CEO and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre — who has spent decades arguing for looser gun laws — was very likely home in bed, safe and warm under the covers.

In my book, LaPierre is a domestic terrorist. Plain and simple. He ought to be treated as such.

In 1995, after the standoffs at Waco, Texas, and Ruby Ridge in Idaho between outlaws and federal agents, LaPierre wrote a ghastly fundraising letter attacking law enforcement personnel as “jackbooted government thugs” who wear “Nazi bucket helmets and black storm trooper uniforms to attack law-abiding citizens.” Former president George H.W. Bush — a lifelong NRA member — was so outraged by the letter that he resigned from the organization.

Under criticism, LaPierre apologized for the letter. He claimed that he did not mean to “paint all federal law-enforcement officials with the same broad brush.”

The pro-criminal party takes money from the NRA. Lots of it. It doesn’t advocate defunding the police, but it actively disrespects the police. It claims to “back the blue.” Yet, its actions speak louder.

Lately, this party’s actions have shown a complete disregard for the safety of police officers. The story of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, isn’t just about the incompetence of law enforcement. It’s about what happens when police officers are outgunned by an 18-year-old armed with a weapon of war.

Many of this party’s leaders are fighting common-sense attempts to create red-flag laws to keep guns away from those who suffer from mental illness or set age restrictions that would keep high-impact assault rifles like the AR-15 out of the hands of anyone under 21.

Party members have engaged in, and condoned, violence against police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Yet, the party doesn’t seem at all troubled by the fact that more than one rioter reportedly shouted at fallen officers: “Kill him with his own gun.”

Even now, a year and a half later, the party has no interest in bipartisan congressional hearings that are investigating the attack.

The identity of this pro-criminal, anti-cop party? The GOP, of course.

By acting as the ventriloquist dummy for the NRA, and for trying to sweep under the rug death threats against police officers, the Republican Party has become — to borrow a phrase — the enemy of the people.

Let’s not insult the brave men and women of law enforcement by pretending otherwise.

Ruben Navarrette Jr. hosts the podcast “Ruben in the Center.” From the Washington Post Writers Group.

