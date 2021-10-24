Nichol and Nichol: Revisiting the legacy of a Petaluma murder

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Jess Nichol has built a successful career as a leadership consultant, cultivating her skills as a public speaker while keeping her professional life separate from a childhood trauma that shaped her — and that also shifted the direction of the American criminal justice system.

About two years ago, she found herself in a crowded room listening to a motivational speaker. Most people, the speaker was saying, focus on problems that are simply too small. Don’t worry about things like which seat you get on the airplane. Take on some bigger problems. What’s the biggest problem that you have access to in your life?

The words struck a chord.

“There is a problem that’s been sitting in my life, in my consciousness, for decades now,” she recalled thinking. “It’s time to move the needle. I remember calling Annie the next day and saying, ‘Hey, let’s talk about three strikes.’ ”

“Annie” is Annie Nichol, Jess’ younger sister, and the problem with which both had been parrying for years arose from the notorious kidnapping and murder of a third sister: Polly Klaas.

Polly was killed in 1993, when Annie was 6 and Jess, like Polly, was 12.

The crime, committed by a man with a long record of serious and violent offenses, moved California voters to adopt the “three strikes and you’re out” law the following year. The ballot measure was meant to keep people who had committed at least two serious or violent felonies locked up for life upon conviction of a third crime, even one that was neither serious nor violent. Three strikes became the cornerstone of California’s, and then the nation’s, tough-on-crime movement and contributed to the unconstitutional overcrowding of the state’s prisons.

A countermovement began making significant headway roughly a decade ago. Voters modified three strikes in 2012 and went on to adopt a series of landmark reforms, softening punishments for drug possession and certain types of shoplifting, and granting people in prison greater access to parole.

Now, with homicides and other violent crimes up sharply, and with key county and state elections looming in California, the debate over the purpose and practices of the criminal justice system is intensifying. And it includes this question: What is the role of the victim in the criminal justice system?

Jess and Annie Nichol want a place in that debate. They are pushing back against the laws that were passed in their sister’s name, and they want to alter her legacy.

And although they don’t like to talk about it, and although they choose their words delicately when the subject comes up, that means speaking out in opposition to the views expressed by one of the leaders of the tough-on-crime movement and the instigator of the three-strikes law adopted 27 years ago: Marc Klaas, Polly’s father.

“We know what we’re getting into,” Annie told me.

I hope they’re right.

Jess Nichol, 40, and Annie Nichol, 34, made their first public statement about their sister and about the laws that were adopted after her killing in a Los Angeles Times op-ed published a year ago. In it, they cautioned California voters against rolling back the criminal justice reforms adopted in recent years.

“Over the last 26 years,” they wrote, “three-strikes laws have significantly contributed to mass incarceration in the United States and have exacerbated the systemic racism inherent in our justice system.

“As Polly’s sisters, it is difficult to fathom how these laws became our sister’s legacy. The beauty of Polly’s life shouldn’t be overshadowed by this pervasive injustice.”

Now, they are recording leading voices in criminal justice reform and people whose lives were affected by crime and punishment. And in April, I started a series of conversations with them about their efforts to promote a more rehabilitative and less gratuitously punitive criminal justice system.

Polly Klaas’ story has been the subject of countless books, articles and TV documentaries presented as part of the “true crime” genre. The story of her abduction from her Petaluma home on the night of Oct. 1, 1993, by Richard Allen Davis is well known.

Polly was 12, living with her mother and her younger sister, Annie. Her parents, Marc and Eve Klaas, had divorced, and Eve had married Allan Nichol, whose children from a previous marriage included Jess. Polly and Jess, now stepsisters, were the same age and immediately became good friends.

Polly was having a slumber party at her home with two other friends as Annie slept in another room (Jess was at her mother’s house). Davis broke in, threatened the girls with a knife, tied them up and placed hoods over their heads. Then he took Polly, and they disappeared.