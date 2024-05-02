The clock is ticking

EDITOR: “I am not a crook,” said President Richard Nixon over 50 years ago. Those words would come to be associated with the Watergate scandal — a sinister plot and attempt to thwart democracy. He left office in disgrace. Has the political landscape changed over these past five decades? Decidedly so. Under the slogan of a “political witch hunt,” Donald Trump has placed our country in jeopardy by disregarding democratic principles and laws.

The next chapter of our nation’s history will be written for those living through these times and for those yet to be born. These cases will be decided by the good men and women selected to serve as jurors in the numerous legal matters involving Trump. They will listen to the evidence presented by witnesses, decide whether laws have been broken and then render a judgment as to whether those laws apply equally to all.

Those decisions and verdicts will shape the perceptions for tens of millions of Americans, now and in the future, as to what this country stands for.

The clock is ticking, America.

GENE GROSS

Santa Rosa

Windsor needs commerce

EDITOR: If ever a town needed commerce, it is Windsor. Family values don’t attract tourists. A large low-income trailer park was emptied years ago next to Oliver’s to be replace by Vintage Oaks housing. Many years later, nothing accomplished. A newly halted downtown hotel is an empty hole partially filled with water.

Inasmuch as the Koi tribe is likely to open a casino nearby and SMART is about to arrive, Windsor needs commerce to help pay for infrastructure.

Casino shuttle buses will probably be at our new station. Will Snoopy art installation tours, pickleball and boccie be our only attractions? Unless Windsor becomes a town with a theater, newspaper, multiple ethnic restaurants and year-round attractions, residents will be taking SMART south while visitors arrive to gamble or see shows at the casino.

More tract housing without tourism means more schools and higher taxes. How about offering arriving visitors something to be swapped for retail discounts? Or antique fairs and flea markets? Think outside the family values box.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

OK, boomer

EDITOR: Does anybody else see the similarity between baby boomers and Gen Z? If not, let me point it out: political protests on college campuses, contempt for “the man,” demands for social and financial equity, distrust of government, etc. For a generation that abhors boomers, Gen Z is sure following in their footsteps.

ANISA THOMSEN

Petaluma

Real world premiums

EDITOR: Actuarial science is the application of statistics and mathematics to assess risk. Life insurance sellers ask about one’s age, health, etc. before settling on a price. Hence, they make a profit if you live longer. The same applies to homeowners coverage.

Coverage for $300,000 for dwelling replacement — the most expensive state is Oklahoma, with an annual premium of $5,858, whereas California is seventh cheapest with an average $1,405 for that same (meager) coverage, according to rates posted at insurance.com. However, our risks, due to climate change and replacement costs, mean there is not even a break-even point for insurers at our lower-than-most rates.

Time to step into the real world, bite the bullet and maybe rethink how much square footage we really need, since replacement costs are even higher than original build (demolition, etc.). Thanks to our insurance commissioner for getting us back on track with insurance availability (“ ‘Historic’ home insurance deal,” April 22).

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Inequity in action

EDITOR: We are all players in a gigantic game of Monopoly: a game of winners and losers. Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Bill Gates are winners. The poor — including homeless people — are losers. There is only so much wealth represented on the Monopoly board; a zero-sum game. There is also a finite amount of goods and services represented by America’s GDP; another zero-sum game.

Theoretically, one could divide GDP so everyone got the same amount. Theoretically, one could divide the pie so some got more than others, but even those at the bottom enjoyed a modest standard of living. Alas, what we actually have is an economic system that siphons wealth from the whole of society and delivers it to the wealthy, leaving a declining middle class and a ballooning poverty class. Most of us are somewhere in the middle, unable to force the wealthy to share and clinging to what we have — also unwilling to share — leaving the poor and homeless to fend for themselves.

Society keeps treating the symptoms of poverty and denying the root cause: inequitable distribution of wealth. Why do we tolerate this?

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.