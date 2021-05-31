Norman: The past is never dead (it’s not even past)

America has been telling Viola Ford Fletcher to wait for justice ever since she was 7 years old. Now a spry 107, Fletcher is running out of patience with America.

Delivered by midwife on a farm in Lawton, Oklahoma, on May 10, 1914, Fletcher was born 138 years after the American experiment commenced in 1776.

As a Black daughter of Oklahoma, she had no more reason to believe in America’s promises than the Native Americans moved unceremoniously from rich farming and mining land they had negotiated in treaties to end the Indian wars.

Fletcher would witness another century of broken promises from a country that acts like an incorrigible deadbeat whenever the subject of justice comes up. America is more than twice her age now, but still disposed to gaslighting her, lecturing her about how it isn’t racist and telling her to wait.

No wonder Fletcher is tired of waiting. She’s already waited through two pandemics, many decades of Jim Crow, the Depression, World War II, the births and deaths of several of her children and a second global economic meltdown.

In her lifetime, she’s seen 18 presidents, including a Black one, come and go, so she no longer suffers from the delusion that anyone sitting in the White House hears her or has the inclination or the power to address the issue she cares most about.

Last year, Fletcher and several other Americans, including her little brother Hughes Van Ellis, a mere stripling at 100, and Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, decided it was time to file suit against Oklahoma and force a serious discussion about a crime that occurred before her very eyes.

As part of her legal strategy, Fletcher traveled to Washington, D.C. this month to testify before the House Judiciary Committee about crimes that took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921, in the Greenwood section of Tulsa.

“I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street,” Fletcher said in a clear voice reading from a prepared statement. “I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screa I have lived through the massacres every day.”

Three hundred Black people are believed to have been murdered by hundreds of white men who descended on the Greenwood district in response to a bogus rape claim that implicated a Black teenager.

Over the course of two days, 1,200 homes were destroyed and 10,000 people were displaced by raging fires. An estimated 30 blocks of Black-owned businesses and homes were destroyed and 800 Black people were wounded. Hundreds were arrested for either defending themselves or merely existing while Black in Greenwood during two horrific days of looting, rape and killing.

Fletcher and her family escaped in a horse and buggy and lived in a tent in the woods through part of the following winter. They were lucky, relatively speaking. When they returned to Tulsa, Greenwood was gone, and no one had been arrested for the carnage that had wiped it off the map. No one talked about it openly. It was as if a whole community had been “Raptured” by God instead of murdered.

“I am 107 years old and have never seen justice,” Fletcher said in her testimony last week. “I pray that one day I will. I have been blessed with a long life — and have seen the best and worst of this country. I think about the terror inflicted upon Black people in this country every day.”

Before it was reduced to ashes, Greenwood was nationally renowned for the entrepreneurial spirit and independence of its Black population. It was nicknamed Black Wall Street and was the envy of white communities that surrounded it.

A murderous resentment of the Blacks who lived in Greenwood was stoked by daily newspapers that dehumanized them even as they surpassed white Oklahomans in quality-of-life benchmarks.

So when a charge of sexual assault was leveled against a Black teenager by a white female elevator operator, it was all that was needed to rile up the population and bring Greenwood’s experiment in self-sufficiency and Black excellence to a bloody end.

Black men who had served in World War I arrived to protect the teenager who was in police custody, but they were quickly surrounded by hundreds of armed white men who had zero regard for their status as veterans or patriots.

No one knows who shot first, but the white mob pressed its numerical advantage and pursued the retreating Black soldiers back to Greenwood, where the horror commenced.

Later, an investigation of the massacre, which was called a “riot” for most of the last century instead of the one-sided slaughter it actually was, exonerated the young man of sexual assault.