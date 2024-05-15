PD Editorial: A rare display of the northern lights

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Last weekend’s celestial display in Northern California provided a rare opportunity to reflect not just on the sublime beauty of the universe but also on its awful power. In the vastness of space, splendor and chaos stride across the stars hand-in-hand.

Reds and greens normally reserved for the Inuit and Scandinavians stretched far to the south thanks to the largest solar storm to hit Earth in more than 20 years. Many North Bay residents witnessed something that might not return for many years. Readers shared stunning photos with The Press Democrat.

We hope local youths were among the viewers, allowed to stay up past their bedtimes for something so special. Perhaps the shimmering lights encouraged them to ask “why” and “how,” sparking interest in science, nature and the world around them.

This is an age of advanced science, much of it beyond the ken of regular people. That is not to say that regular people can’t understand, but truly grasping subjects like artificial intelligence, quantum mechanics and viral genetic mutations requires years of study.

The northern lights are easier. When a solar flare erupts from the sun, it sends out streams of charged particles, a “solar storm.” If those particles hit Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere, they interact with molecules in the air and create the shimmering lights.

The aurora borealis isn’t just beautiful. Solar storms can harm the technology that undergirds modern life. Satellites are especially vulnerable. If the particles short out satellite electronics, goodbye GPS and cellular communication, at least for a time. An extreme storm could overload power grids and electronics on Earth. In 1989, one knocked out power in parts of Canada for hours.

This time humanity was lucky. We got the lights in the sky, but the lights on Earth stayed on. The solar storm did disrupt some shortwave radio for a few days, but that mostly affected enthusiasts and was an inconvenience for pilots.

The world isn’t in the clear yet, though. The monstrous sunspot that sparked the recent display has moved over the western edge of the sun, aligning it with what’s called the Parker Spiral. The spiral is a magnetic route that twists the path of charged solar particles toward Earth. Should that sunspot erupt in another large flare, the ensuing solar storm could reach here.

The Parker Spiral, Californians might be interested to know, was proposed by Eugene Parker, a physicist who trained at Caltech. Two other Californian scientists subsequently fleshed out the theory and shape of the spiral.

The potential for powerful solar flares will continue for months. The sun goes through cycles of low activity to high activity and back to low that last about 11 years. It will reach solar maximum sometime in the next year or so. That means lots more sunspots and lots more potential for the northern lights. The odds of another large flare aimed precisely at Earth remain low, but they are higher now than at other times.

Cosmic destruction always hangs over Earth, whether it’s a solar flare, comet or some other horror approaching from the vastness between the stars. Be aware of our precarious position, but don’t dwell on it. Down that road lies madness. Instead, enjoy the northern lights when they come and share in the wonder that the universe is an amazing place.

