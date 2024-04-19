Silly name change

EDITOR: Why the name change from Oakland International Airport to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport (“Officials vote to change Oakland airport’s name,” Saturday)? Oakland is Oakland and San Francisco is San Francisco. If you said you were from Oakland, it would be stated that way, or to some people you would say you were from the Bay Area. They are two separate airports and two different cities. It makes no sense to combine the names. Why not Oakland Hegenberger Road Airport? Makes sense.

MAUREEN HAMPTON

Petaluma

Tuning out Trump

EDITOR: I try to avoid Donald Trump on TV. The fact that he’s the Republican nominee for president baffles me and, no doubt, much of the world. Give me one platform policy he has put forward that will benefit working people. We know he has promised his biggest donors more tax cuts if he is elected.

He said he will be a dictator and that there will be a bloodbath if he loses. He is already setting the scene for another insurrection.

If elected, he promises to hunt down and imprison all those helping to secure our democracy, like the president, some members of Congress, the Justice Department, etc., and those in power who spoke out against him.

Now it’s a bloodbath at the border with Mexico. He will round up those migrants he labels animals, rapists and murderers, stating they are poisoning the blood of our country.

He waffles on abortion and gives no real answer.

Each time he speaks it’s to lie, bully, threaten, degrade and mock people. Does any of the above make our country better? We can never let him win. Get out and use your vote that was so bravely fought for.

JOAN Mc AULIFFE

Santa Rosa

O.J. wasn’t a victim

EDITOR: Your April 12 headline, “Trial cost athlete, actor his American dream,” about O.J. Simpson was an insult to the families of his murdered victims. At the very best, it was tone-deaf. An unresolvable problem in our justice system is that sometimes innocent people are found guilty, and other times guilty people walk. In this case, Simpson almost certainly got away with committing two murders. Instead of slipping into obscurity to quietly celebrate his incredible luck, Simpson decides he’s a tough guy and needs to rob somebody, landing him in prison for a while. The article is evenhanded and avoids putting a thumb on the scale, which is OK. But your headline proclaims that poor O.J. was wronged. It’s an extreme opinion, and it doesn’t belong on Page 1.

ECKHARD KONKEL

Rohnert Park

The funeral business

EDITOR: Without spending days on research, it’s not easy to figure out what the “best” options are for burial or cremation services. Yelp reviews are few and far between, and websites aren’t especially helpful. The “best” reviews seem to be for the expensive options, which seem to be acceptable to some people. For the many of us who want a simple cremation and a bit of help with death certificates, there is little information easily available.

Pacific Interment in Emeryville has always been the “best” for very basic but professional cremation services. They arose right after Jessica Mitford’s iconic book exposed the high cost of death in America. However, Pacific Interment won’t come to Sonoma County, and there seems to be nothing comparable here.

This is a big issue that affects everybody. Can we please get the paper to do an in-depth article on the funeral business in Sonoma County? Much more important than who is putting in more pickleball courts.

NANCY HAIR

Sebastopol

Comparing tax bites

EDITOR: Steven Hill is simply wrong (“Are we getting our money’s worth for taxes?” Monday). The notion that the U.S. takes too much tax revenue out of the economy is one that deserves thoughtful discussion, but to suggest we are taxed more severely than Europeans is simply wrong.

In the most recent assessment by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the United States ranked 32nd among 39 developed economies in terms of the amount of revenue extracted from the economy: 27.7% of gross domestic product. That’s not quite as high as France (46.1%), Norway (44.3%), Austria (43.1%), Finland (43.0%), Italy (42.9%), Belgium (42.4%) … shall I go on?

Yes, we do take more out of the economy than Switzerland, Costa Rica, Chile, Ireland, Turkey, Colombia or Mexico. But, that’s a long, long way from a tax system that takes as much from the economy as do most European countries.

DAVID O’REAR

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.