O’Brien: Trump failed to protect America, or himself

“We have it totally under control ... It’s going to be just fine.” — Donald Trump, Jan. 22

The president of the United States, the most powerful man in the world, has COVID-19. He failed to protect the country and then failed to protect himself.

The consequences of Donald Trump’s hubris and apathy, for him and about 7.3 million other Americans who’ve been infected, have been dire. Lives have been upended and 208,000 of them were lost. A nation sitting atop what appeared to be a sophisticated public health apparatus and economic juggernaut has been unspooled. Social and political divisions have come to a boil. Racism’s stranglehold on the American experiment has become more overt. And the man who most embodies the conflicts and otherworldliness of 2020 now watches his political future, his personal well-being and his monarchical sense of entitlement circumscribed by a virus wearing a crown.

“It's going to disappear one day. It’s like a miracle — it will disappear.” — Trump, Feb. 27

One of the many ironies of Trump’s tenure in the coronavirus era is that he's a self-described germaphobe. He avoids shaking hands and is easily alarmed — and often disgusted — by anyone showing the slightest symptoms of common colds. He steered clear of his newborn son, Barron, for fear of catching one of his illnesses. Long before COVID-19 began accompanying him on the global stage, he routinely invited aides to squirt shots of sanitizer into his palms. Hope Hicks, a White House aide, was often in charge of Trump’s Purell bottle when they traveled together.

“This is a very contagious virus. It’s incredible. But it’s something that we have tremendous control over.” — Trump, March 15

On Thursday evening, Bloomberg News disclosed that Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19. She had traveled with Trump to his Tuesday debate with Joe Biden in Cleveland and joined him for a rally in Minnesota the following day. Team Trump paraded into the debate forum without masks and refused offers from a local doctor to give them face coverings. Hicks was spotted, mask-less, in a campaign van on Tuesday riding alongside other Trump advisers, including Stephen Miller and Jason Miller. Trump suggested in a TV interview that Hicks may have been infected by contact with overzealous members of the military and law enforcement who wanted to hug and kiss her.

“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that.” — Trump, April 23

President Donald Trump tosses hats to supporters Wednesday as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota. (ALEX BRANDON / Associated Press)

The military and federal law enforcement are among many institutions Trump has regularly belittled or savaged during his presidency, animated, as he has been for most of his 74 years, by a surefire belief in his own expertise and a nagging grab bag of insecurities. The courts, media, Congress and a host of other entities big and small have also been punching bags. As the pandemic gained momentum, Trump began bullying federal health and research institutes such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration. Battered and bruised, they offered inconsistent or incorrect advice to the public and became part of a larger push by Trump to dismiss the severity of the pandemic, which severely hobbled the federal response to the crisis.

“I wore one (a mask) in the back area. I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.” — Trump, May 21

With public health experts pushed back on their heels, Trump also waged war against the most commonsense tools the public could use to combat the virus, such as masks. In short order, thin strips of cloth became, for broad swaths of the country, don't-tread-on-me symbols of resistance to an overweening federal government intent on pickpocketing people’s liberty.

“Here’s the bad part, when you test the, when you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down please!” — Trump, June 21

As the pandemic has continued to follow its own path, Trump, who wanted to keep escalating COVID-19 metrics under wraps, came up with the novel and incorrect theory that it’s better to test less while mired in an epic public health crisis.