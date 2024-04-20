Explaining the fallout

EDITOR: Thank you for printing Charles M. Blow’s April 12 column (“Understanding the racial divide over O.J. Simpson’s acquittal”). At that time, 29 years ago, I was the executive director of a domestic violence program in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and attending a national domestic violence conference. We were all gathered around the TV when the verdict came in and expected a conviction. When the acquittal was announced, to a person, we broke out in tears. We could not understand it and were dismayed. Finally, after all those years, Blow clarified the issue for me.

LILYAN FRANK

Petaluma

Making schools safe

EDITOR: School board member Omar Medina represents southwest Santa Rosa, where a youngster was killed carrying a toy gun (“Unfair recall,” Letters, April 14). Yes, sheriff’s deputies as well as any law enforcement can tell the difference between a real gun and a toy when the bright colored markings in red and orange aren’t removed. Unfortunately, when kids remove these markings to look like a real gun that is the consequence that can happen. Most of the time, these incidents last seconds.

When children are afraid to go to school or to the bathroom, then something needs to be done. I live in southwest Santa Rosa and see kids walking and driving to Elsie Allen High School every day. I also live across from the park where a group from Elsie Allen is accused of following a man who asked what they were doing and beating him so badly that he was taken to the hospital.

Lastly, I was born here and graduated from Montgomery High. If teachers and students want to have police at school to feel safer, then I am all for it. Sadly, so many parents today don’t pay attention to their children’s activities and friends, including modifying toy guns, so the results are what our schools are faced with today.

JERI DEL BONTA

Santa Rosa

Profiles in courage

EDITOR: In a modern sequel to “Profiles in Courage,” who would be featured? John F. Kennedy wrote about eight senators who were exceptionally courageous, but I would expand that to national and world leaders. My list would be the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, ex-Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Kennedy, Rosa Parks, Cesar Chavez, J. Robert Oppenheimer and … the eighth could be House Speaker Mike Johnson if he stands up to the extremists in the Republican Party and pushes through the foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel.

JON YATABE

Fort Collins, Colorado

Don’t abandon rail line

EDITOR: How ironic that exactly seven days after The Press Democrat ran a front-page story about the Redwood Trail master plan (“Project his milestone in yearslong journey,” April 5), there was a picture in the paper of Sen. Mike McGuire urging his Senate colleagues to approve a bill to reduce the state budget deficit. While the senator is pushing the Coastal Commission (why are they involved?) to support a plan by the trail group to formally abandon the out-of-service rail line north of Cloverdale, he is admitting there will be no funding for his multibillion-dollar dream. I recommend that instead of wasting time and limited funds filing to abandon an existing greenhouse-gas-reducing transportation pathway, the Great Redwood Trail look at how SMART has successfully and in parallel built a trail and operated freight and passenger rail.

RICHARD C. BRAND

Santa Rosa

Biden’s experience

EDITOR: Richard Peterson-Jones wrote that great leaders of the past led us through times of deep crisis and beyond into new worlds of democracy, commerce and a more just society (“Looking for leadership,” Letters, April 12). He implies that in comparison, due to his age, President Joe Biden is not leading us into the future, but represents the past. I don’t think so.

Biden has twice chosen Black women for positions of high power. On his first day in office, he rejoined the Paris climate accords. His administration led us out of the deep crisis of the pandemic by passing the American Rescue Plan, which funded the national COVID vaccine campaign. He passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is rebuilding roads, bridges and transit and providing high-speed internet to rural areas. He passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes the largest climate bill in history, making investments in clean energy jobs and manufacturing, in addition to lowering prescription drug prices. There’s also the Respect for Marriage Act, Pact Act, Chips Act, student debt relief, staunch support for reproductive rights and a strong economy.

This is leadership on full display. I can accept the occasional gaffe and shuffle that have accompanied age, experience and wisdom.

ROBIN HARTMANN

Santa Rosa

