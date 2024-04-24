PD Editorial: Outlaw nepotism by California public officials

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Public officials shouldn’t vote on lucrative government contracts for family members. Surely such nepotism is illegal. It might surprise Californians that it’s not. A county supervisor, city council member or other official may vote to hand millions of dollars to a child, sibling, parent or in-law without breaking the law. A bill advancing through the Legislature would change that.

Lawmakers took up the issue after an incident in Orange County. In November, LAist, a news publisher and broadcaster, reported that Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do had voted to award contracts worth $3.1 million to a mental health center led by his daughter. He never disclosed the connection.

There are good reasons to be skeptical about whether the money would have been awarded if not for Do. Questions about whether the money was spent appropriately, whether it was a legitimate nonprofit and whether Do’s daughter was even qualified to run an organization continue to fuel investigations.

State Sen. Dave Min called the whole thing “simply outrageous,” which it is. He therefore is sponsoring Senate Bill 1111, which would outlaw such nepotism.

Under current law, public officials must disclose only if they will directly benefit from a vote, like if they personally work for a potential public contractor or own the landscaping company that submitted a bid to mow soccer fields. After the disclosure, they must recuse themselves from the vote.

But state law doesn’t cover funneling millions of taxpayer dollars to a family member.

Min’s bill would expand required disclosure and recusal to include the financial interests of a child, parent or sibling of a public officer as well the spouses of them. In other words, no more voting on contracts that would benefit your daughter, father, sister or son-in-law.

That doesn’t mean that a service provider run by an elected official’s family member couldn’t secure a government contract. The company or nonprofit could still submit a bid. When it comes up for a vote, the remainder of the board would decide if it’s a good deal for the public.

Public officials are not immune to human biases that make people want to help family members. Even if someone can successfully divorce personal feelings from public obligation, voting on a contract that benefits family reeks of nepotism. It undermines public faith that the government is putting the people first.

Orange County Supervisor Do wasn’t the first public official to do this sort of thing. We’re not aware of any incidents in the North Bay, but in 2015, an audit of the city of Industry, which is near Los Angeles, found that a former mayor had helped award $326 million worth of contracts to family members over two decades.

After that audit, legislators shelved bills introduced to fix the law. This time, Min’s bill appears to be gaining traction.

SB 1111 falls into a class of bills that should never have been needed. Any elected official should realize that there’s an inherent conflict of interest when a relative stands to benefit from a public contract and recuse himself or herself from the vote. Sometimes voters choose candidates who lack such common sense.

