Padecky: A time for perspective, not panic

For those who never have been to Sonoma County, the Wine Country stereotype is tempting: A man sitting on his redwood deck, sipping a glass of wine while musing if that’s a hawk or an eagle flying over his terraced neighborhood.

Is that image any more accurate than teenagers in local high schools ducking for cover when a car backfires, and walking to class with their heads on a swivel, so affected have they been by the recent violence on their campuses?

I suggest not.

Bob Padecky.

Rather, I suggest perspective. There is a real world out there and we have just been reminded of it. Sometimes it hurts so much we cry, we scream, we demand justice, we protest, we cast blame, accurate or not.

All those reactions, initially, are understandable, logical. Violence creates visceral outrage in those affected, an emotional transfer that at the very least is cathartic for those suffering. Primal screams let the steam out of our kettle. They help us cope. What’s then left: The silence squats hard our thoughts.

Where to go? What to do? We have been at this spot before. The wildfires. The drought. COVID. Zoom calls that fractured learning and separated students, preventing the most essential lesson that can be taught to a teenager: how to get along with people, especially the ones who irritate you.

Now, a student is stabbed and dies. Others attack in ski masks. Strangers try to open classroom doors. Knives are concealed in backpacks.

Yes, we are weary. That anvil is heavy, isn’t it? What can we do about it? Two things.

First, remember this is Sonoma County. This is not Hell’s Kitchen. This is not East Los Angeles. This is a place people move to, not from, knowing full well they may have to drive a 5-year-old Prius to afford the mortgage.

Second, I quote naturalist and author Charles Darwin.

“It is not the strongest of species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.”

That is our challenge. What do we do about the last couple weeks? If there is ever a moment demanding real change in Sonoma County, not political puffery to soothe the half-interested, we are at that moment.

I joined The Press Democrat in 1987. I remember what it was like living through Polly Klaas and Ramon Salcido. I remember those nights I wondered where she was, where he was. I remember the ugliness of Richard Allen Davis.

I learned the real world doesn’t stop at the Marin County border and resume at the Mendocino line. Wine Country is not granted special dispensation. Sonoma County is not a sanctuary. It is, however, unique in that it offers more opportunities for contemplation. Our geography is that welcoming.

For my two children, one a junior in high school, I have asked them to develop a habit. Be aware, not anxious. Be alert, not paranoid. Observe first, react second. So much can be accomplished with a pause. Just be awake. It’s permissible to be blissful. Just don’t make it a career.

Understand what Darwin is saying. Change is inevitable. It is truly the only constant. Yes, Sonoma County has changed. It’s been 36 years since The Press Democrat hired me. It should be different. Some might say evolved.

Housing prices have evolved to the point I wonder if Steph Curry has moved in next door. I wager that if you were to ask every Sonoma County adult what creates the most anxiety, the answer would be obvious. And it’s not what is happening at the high schools.

It’s the cost of living. My house that once cost $147,000 now hovers somewhere around $800,000. There’s no swimming pool. No view of eagles circling Hood Mountain. The deck has more bird poop on it than human footprints.

So, Charles, we have responded to the price of living in Sonoma County. Two years ago, my neighbor moved; they couldn’t afford it here. Most have stayed. Some of us have kids in school here. Thus, we have come to most critical question being asked today by parents and their children.

What happened these past two weeks, will it lead to effective, meaningful change?

Outrage will die down, hand-wringing will devolve to just a good photo op. Parents will rush back to their jobs, preoccupied, because their mortgage demands it. Kids will go back to schools, to test, to graduate, to patch together what is left of the school year, turning, as much as they can, horrible to happy.

The real weight will fall on the schools and the administrators, principals, teachers and counselors. It will be their job to show their public they have the answers, the solutions, that the ship is righted and back under control.

They are not to be envied.

Teachers want to teach, not check backpacks. Teachers want to see faces absorbed in the lessons; they don’t want to check faces, wondering if that’s a serious scowl as opposed to Bubba not understanding why the Pythagorean theorem has a fundamental relation to Euclidean geometry. It is not surprising to learn many teachers are burning out.

Many parents are demanding school resource officers be placed on campus. It is being viewed as the most logical, immediate solution. Makes sense but it is not a panacea. School resource officers were present for three of the most notable school shootings in this country.

At Columbine High School in 1999, the officer was coming back from lunch when the shooting began. The SRO at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in 2018 is now awaiting trial, accused of hiding when the firing started. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last May, an SRO drove right past the shooter and did not enter the school when the shooting began.

Metal detectors? Teachers screening students? How many SROs? Weekly counseling sessions for those suggested by teachers? How difficult will it be for a counselor to get a teenage boy to talk about his feelings? How can any of those happen without the expected blowback?

How responsive will our educators be to change? It’s on them. Like it or not. Right now, there are more questions than answers. Except for this answer.

Chicken Little is not living in Sonoma County. The sky is not falling. Panic is not sweeping the streets. We are not falling apart, incoherently blubbering slobber. Yes, the real world once again has found us. Once again, we will deal.

This is not 1987. Sonoma County is more complex. But so are we. So is life. Amid the swirl, Sonoma County gives us a rock to stand on, to figure things out. Can’t ask more of a place.

Bob Padecky is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at bobpadecky@gmail.com.

