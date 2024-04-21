Added value in school

EDITOR: I received a survey from Santa Rosa City Schools saying, “Having a great teacher in the classroom is the most important element of providing a quality education.” A great teacher isn’t a superhero who does the job on their own. A great teacher engages students and families in the learning process at home and in the classroom. This truth has played out in the academic and social aspects of schools and cities.

Perhaps colleges need courses on recruiting and managing a student’s family in the classroom. Perhaps unions need to see the value family provides for teachers’ success. Perhaps school leadership needs to figure out a way to compensate teachers who succeed in empowering families within their classrooms. Perhaps government and law enforcement need to deal with any liability issues concerned. Perhaps employers need to provide family members with time to be in classrooms.

As a parent who spent regular time in the classroom for my own kids, grandkids and beyond that to other children, I have seen the value of good teachers exponentially expanded by family. Educational focus should be put on this type of involvement for the sake of kids.

SHIRLEY WHITNEY

Santa Rosa

Helping young drivers

EDITOR: Thank you for your recent coverage of Petaluma High School’s Every 15 Minutes drunken driving education (“Sobering simulation,” April 9). Windsor High School has also produced these important events on occasion, and its 2013 effort was the most powerful and realistic I’ve ever seen. Readers who would like to watch a video version (perhaps with their teenagers) can search YouTube for the Glen’s Gems channel. Then click on “BEST Every 15 Minutes.” I had no involvement with this production, but as a driving instructor, I am proud to share it in hope that it will help young drivers make good decisions. And make it to their futures.

GLEN WEAVER

Sebastopol

‘No phone zones’

EDITOR: It’s a rare thing when I agree so wholeheartedly with George F. Will, but his April 11 column (“For smarter kids, ban smartphones in school) echoes my thoughts exactly. I work as a therapist in a local high school, and I daily see the effects these devices have on students. Anxiety is higher than I have ever seen. Although the isolation brought on by the pandemic accounts for part of it, in-person social reacclimation has been absolutely hampered by students absorbed in their phones. I do not blame the students. Adults need to step in and place clear limits on when and how these things are used with constant checks of the browsing history, and schools should absolutely be “no phone zones” for students.

RICHARD DURR

Santa Rosa

People don’t want density

EDITOR: State Sen. Bill Dodd’s March 10 Close to Home column opposing the California Forever project does recognize the need for more housing (“A forever mistake for North Bay communities”). But, he says, “it should be done right.” By this he means “thoughtful infill development.”

The problem is that many people who have worked hard and saved money do not want to live in high-density urban environments. High-density housing may be OK for Dodd’s increasing population of governmental dependents, but not for those seeking a pleasant and safe place for natural privacy and raising a family.

All the scaremongering words like “secretive,” “cabal,” “stealth campaign” and “tech billionaires” is not impressive logic. There are valid concerns like traffic and proximity to Travis Air Force Base, and these can be discussed rationally. Infill projects have similar problems of traffic, water, etc., from incremental building.

California history has shown that financial disincentives and heavy (and increasing) regulation make housing development slow. If Dodd cannot overcome his ideological resistance to profit-making (he calls it “greed inspired”), we will be forced into government housing. We have seen how well that has worked, especially when high density.

R.G. WILLIAMSON

Santa Rosa

We were warned

EDITOR: No salmon fishing? Insurance rates through the roof? If only we’d had some advance warning! But the first warnings about climate change only came in the 1880s (a bit before Al Gore). And the first warnings about destruction of salmon only in 1875. Perhaps if these warnings had come 100 years earlier we’d have had time to really prepare?

And I’m sure, now that we know, there’s no one in denial about the need to address the issues. Especially no major political parties or presidential candidates. Somewhere in creation there is an advanced technological civilization whose light will shine for a long, long, long time. We are not them.

PHILIP TYMON

Guerneville

