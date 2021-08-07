Paterno: College rankings have fueled an arms race that has pushed higher education astray

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Last month, a consortium of education experts launched a petition demanding that U.S. News & World Report stop using high-stakes admissions test scores to calculate college rankings. The appeal is the latest skirmish in a decades-long battle between academia and America's oldest commercial ranking company for control of higher education.

U.S. News published the first rankings in 1983, perfectly timed to exploit a political and cultural shift that glorified markets and encouraged materialism, all while inflaming economic anxiety. Although college presidents initially opposed the magazine's methodology, they eventually realized that rankings could boost status and market share. Fearing the loss of revenue and prestige that came with a fall in rank, nearly all colleges learned to play the rankings game, launching an academic arms race that destabilized higher education, fueled toxic competition among universities and inflated the cost of degrees 1,000% since 1980.

There was a time when Americans generally believed that young people were entitled to affordable, quality higher education. GI Bill tuition subsidies sent an entire generation of mostly White male veterans to college after World War II. In the next two decades, lawmakers opened the college gates to women and students of color. The 1964 Civil Rights Act, the 1965 Higher Education Act and the 1972 Title IX Education Amendments Act all pushed the number of college applicants to record highs.

Then came President Ronald Reagan. In dismantling Great Society programs that promoted social and racial equality, his administration also cut need-based financial aid. This began four decades of federal and state lawmakers reducing tuition subsidies and cutting funding to universities. Schools, in turn, raised tuition to make up for lost revenue, shifting costs to students and families.

Very quickly, a degree became one of the most expensive consumer products an average American bought over a lifetime. But what were they buying?

U.S. News provided an answer. The rising cost of college inspired the magazine to publish the first rankings in 1983, aimed directly at consumers, based on a marketing survey that asked college presidents to rate the nation's top schools.

"Most of the people who were filling out those surveys had no idea what they were talking about," said Richard Freeland, former Massachusetts education commissioner and president emeritus of Northeastern University. While Freeland filled out the surveys, he acknowledged that the presidents were just "replicating conventional wisdom."

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2019 file photo, pedestrians walk near a Northeastern University sign on the school's campus in Boston. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi, File)

When they first appeared, rankings mostly impressed upper-class parents, who started hiring tutors and consultants to help their children get into the highest-rated colleges. But with the advent of the Internet — the rankings first appeared online in 1993 — millions of ordinary families became able to search "Best Colleges" from personal computers. This new technology also made it easy for students to apply to dozens of schools with the click of a keyboard, escalating competition between universities to attract students.

Greater accessibility combined with skyrocketing tuition made rankings more important as families sought ways to calculate returns on their investment. By 1997, the New York Times observed that choosing a college had become "a high-stakes economic and social transaction." The release of "Best Colleges" each fall produced front-page news, millions of digital page views and "howls of anger ... in the offices of colleges and university administrators," said Alvin Sanoff, a U.S. News editor.

Educators rebelled. They called the "Best Colleges" rankings, among other pejoratives, "pernicious," "misleading" and "deeply flawed." Their core objection was that the rankings prioritized a "list of criteria that mirrors the superficial characteristics of elite colleges and universities," instead of measuring actual academic quality, value or learning. Academics signed petitions, boycotted, wrote op-eds. They launched competing rankings to measure values they held dear, like "Colleges That Change Lives."

None of these moves, however, had much impact on students and parents. As tuition and competition increased, families looked to rankings to help identify premium, high-status brands. For the top 100 schools, admission hurdles and standards climbed higher. Acceptance rates plummeted. Parents spent, collectively, millions of dollars for tutors and consultants to provide every possible admission advantage for their children.