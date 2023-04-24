Paul: Why are so many girls suffering from anorexia?

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

She was exposed to toxic substances as a baby. She was too mature for her age. She was too smart for her school. She was not smart enough for her school. Her school was too rigid. Her school was too flexible. She did ballet as a child. She had a hormonal imbalance. She was just unbalanced. She was painfully immature. She wanted attention. She wanted to disappear. She was obsessed with sex. She had an aversion to sex. She wanted to be a boy. She wanted to be Kate Moss. She was part of the zeitgeist.

These are among the 75 explanations given by doctors, therapists and others to Hadley Freeman for her severe anorexia nervosa.

Freeman, the author of a riveting new memoir, “Good Girls: A Study and Story of Anorexia,” became sick during the 1990s, but over the past few years, the incidence of anorexia, which predominantly affects preteen and teenage girls, seems to have gone up. “During COVID, a lot of published data showed increases in eating disorders both inpatient and some outpatient as well,” said Joanna Steinglass, the director of research at the Eating Disorders Research Clinic at Columbia University and the New York State Psychiatric Institute. This increase was true not only in the United States, where Freeman was born, but also in other countries, including Britain, where Freeman was given her diagnosis and treated.

We’ve known about anorexia for a long time. The question is why it looks to be getting worse now.

Did the pandemic cause an increase? Can it be tied to social media? Is it related to the general increase in rates of depression and anxiety among girls?

When I was a teenager, the “dying to be thin” narrative predominated in the shadow of Karen Carpenter, the singer who died in 1983 of complications from the illness. At the time, a combination of parental (mostly maternal) missteps and a culture that glorified a model-thin physique were presumed largely culpable for the disorder. Ballet and gymnastics were looked at as risky endeavors; “perfectionist” tendencies were also a potential red flag.

The truth is, we still don’t know exactly what causes anorexia. But we have learned more in recent decades. Whereas anorexia was earlier viewed through the lens of individual and familial behaviors and cultural influences, it is increasingly understood, as with other psychiatric disorders like schizophrenia and depression, to involve a neurological element.

“Over the last 20 years, we have an increased understanding of the neurobiological basis of anorexia,” Steinglass said. “Not that there isn’t a person there and behaviors — but there are brain mechanisms to all this.” Recent research shows, for example, that when anorexics decide what to eat, different parts of the brain are activated than in those of people without disordered eating. Other research indicates that metabolic features play a role.

There is also evidence suggesting a genetic component to the disorder, though the extent to which the cause might be a mix of genes and environment is still unknown. As one doctor at the Eating Disorders Research Unit at King’s College London tells Freeman in her book, “You need genetic soil and environmental triggers.”

Freeman is one of several authors of recent books addressing their experiences with anorexia. In her bestselling memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy writes about having anorexia followed by a severe case of bulimia. In “Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us,” journalist Rachel Aviv recounts her own hospitalization for anorexia at age 6.

For those predisposed to anorexia, a common element seems to be a “precipitant” or “trigger” incident. For Aviv, it occurred on Yom Kippur, when she realized she could say no to food. “The decision retained the religious energy from the holiday and carried an aura of martyrdom,” she writes. For McCurdy, it was her quietly anorexic mother instructing her in “caloric restriction” when she was an 11-year-old child actress desperate to forestall puberty and look younger and thinner to get roles. For Freeman, it was in gym class, seated next to a classmate with remarkably bony legs, who, looking at Freeman’s thighs said, “I wish I was normal like you.” That did it. As Freeman writes, “A black tunnel yawned open inside me and I tumbled down it.” Normal, she writes, was boring: “Normal was nothing.”

And so anorexia became Freeman’s identity. “In the ’90s when I was a teenager, there were other options: goth, skater, punk,” Freeman told me. “But I chose this.” Her descent into illness was swift and profound, requiring multiple hospitalizations.