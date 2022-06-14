PD Editorial: A bipartisan agreement to save lives

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

After decades of inaction and tens of thousands of shooting deaths, Congress is poised to approve a modest gun safety measure.

The bipartisan framework announced Sunday by 20 senators — 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans — isn’t everything we hoped for, and with critics sniping from both sides, there is no assurance that it will become law. But if it does, it could be the most comprehensive gun bill to pass Congress since the Brady Act introduced limited background checks in 1993.

After Newtown and Orlando, Las Vegas and Uvalde, even a small step forward would be a step in the right direction.

As outlined, the agreement includes enhanced background checks for prospective gun buyers under age 21 and closing the “boyfriend loophole” to bar dating partners — rather than just spouses — from having firearms if they have been convicted of domestic violence.

In addition, it would stiffen penalties for gun trafficking and straw purchases.

Finally, Congress would provide money for mental health services, enhanced security at schools and as an incentive for state’s to adopt “red flag” laws, which allow court orders to take guns away from potentially dangerous people.

California was among the first states to pass a red-flag law, acting after a mentally unstable young man killed seven people and wounded 13 others near UC Santa Barbara in 2014. In its first three years, the law was invoked after 58 mass shooting threats, including six at schools, according to a report from UC Davis’ gun violence research program.

California also requires background checks on all gun sales, including sales between private parties.

Rep. Mike Thompson of St. Helena, who chairs the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, has been pressing for a universal background check law at the federal level since shortly after the slaughter of 20 young children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012. His latest attempt, which passed the House last year, has been stalled in the Senate by Republican opposition.

Thompson’s proposal was left out of the Senate framework, yet he still offered unequivocal support. “We can’t pass up an opportunity to pass lifesaving provisions when we have agreement,” he said on Sunday.

There is more that can be done to prevent mass shootings without preventing law-abiding citizens from owning firearms — for example, raising the age to buy firearms to 21, banning high-capacity ammunition magazines and repealing gun manufacturers’ liability protection. Several of those measures are included in a bill passed last week by the House, but, as with Thompson’s background check bill, the Senate filibuster is an impassable obstacle.

What sets Sunday’s agreement apart is the endorsement of 10 Republican senators. Together with all 50 Democrats, that’s just enough votes to overcome a filibuster and clear the way for an up-or-down vote on the merits. Before that happens, the framework must be turned into statutory language, a step that has stymied some previous attempts to pass gun safety legislation.

Since the most recent tragedies — 10 dead in Buffalo, 21 in Uvalde — calls for congressional action have grown louder, including numerous letters from Press Democrat readers. The Senate agreement, if it holds, isn’t a complete solution. It’s unlikely that any law will prevent every mass shooting, but Congress must not miss this bipartisan opportunity to save some lives.

