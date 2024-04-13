PD Editorial: A breakthrough on gun safety

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Why would anyone want to make it easy for a violent felon to buy a gun?

To register a car, you must show proof of insurance. Before casting a ballot, you must register to vote. To purchase a firearm, you’re supposed to pass a background check to ensure that you are not a convicted felon or suffering from a serious mental disorder that makes you ineligible to carry a gun.

Background checks don’t prevent law-abiding citizens from buying guns.

But for three decades, a loophole in federal law has helped criminals avoid background checks, putting law-abiding citizens at greater risk.

In an analysis published last week, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported that 4 of 10 illegal gun cases investigated by the bureau over a five-year period involved sales online, at gun shows and flea markets, and in other transactions exempted from background checks. More than 68,000 firearms changed hands, the average case involved 16 guns, and hundreds of them were later used in homicides and other crimes.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, has been pushing for universal background checks since the slaughter of 26 children and adults at a Newtown, Connecticut elementary school in 2012. He won House approval twice, but the effort stalled in the Senate each time.

This week, the Biden administration issued a new regulation aimed at closing the loophole. The rule will require anyone “engaged in the business” of selling guns at a profit to register with ATF as a licensed firearms dealer. That, in turn, will require them to run background checks on prospective buyers — and make it easier to hold accountable those who sell firearms to criminals.

Previously, only those whose “principal objective of livelihood and profit” was gun sales were required to register. The regulation, which takes effect next month, could add 20,000 firearms dealers to the 80,000 already regulated by ATF, according to new accounts.

Sales between family members will still be exempt.

Thompson described the rule as “a leap forward,” adding “there’s no doubt this will rule will help save lives by keeping guns out of dangerous hands.”

Critics argue that background checks and other safety laws won’t stop every shooting. But complete deterrence is an unreasonable standard. By that logic, there’s no point establishing speed limits or outlawing bank robbery, because someone will do it anyway.

Another common argument says law enforcement should focus on criminals. Background checks do just that, and there is evidence that they work.

Between 1994, when background checks were first mandated by federal law, and 2015, more than 3 million applications were denied, many due to criminal convictions, according to a 2017 report from the U.S. Justice Department.

Researchers from the University of California and Johns Hopkins concluded that a Connecticut law requiring background checks was associated with a 40% reduction in gun homicides between 1996 and 2005.

No law or regulation will stop all gun violence, not in a country with millions more firearms than people and a culture that too often glorifies gunplay. But background checks are one way to keep guns out of the hands of felons and others prohibited from having firearms. That will save lives.

