PD Editorial: A chance to help draw (more) lines

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
December 21, 2021, 12:10AM

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

After several long and at times heated hearings, Sonoma County supervisors adopted new district boundaries. Next in line are congressional and legislative district maps, which must be approved no later than Monday to be ready for June elections. But reapportionment season won’t be over for several months. Still to come are new maps for cities and school districts that hold district elections. In Sonoma County, that includes Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Windsor as well as Santa Rosa City Schools.

The cities and school districts get extra time to draw new lines because their next regular elections aren’t until November. While the county appointed an advisory committee that offered a single controversial proposal, Santa Rosa is inviting residents to submit their own proposed adjustments for the seven City Council districts. Don’t pass up on this chance to have a say in which districts include your neighborhood. It is your government.

(You can find Santa Rosa’s current council district boundaries and information about submitting your own proposal at srcity.org/3624/Redistricting-2022.)

