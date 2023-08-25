PD Editorial: A clearer picture of local homelessness

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

On a designated day each year, teams of volunteers fan out across Sonoma County to count the unhoused — people living on the street or alongside creeks, people sleeping in shelters or vehicles or other places not intended for human habitation.

The count, mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to qualify for federal aid, is almost certainly incomplete. Still, by comparing results over a period of years, a portrait emerges of the local homeless population — and the obstacles to eliminating homelessness.

In Sonoma County, the 2023 point-in-time survey found the largest year-over-year reduction in homelessness since 2015. Moreover, the tally of 2,266 people was the smallest in any year since the counts began in 2009.

That’s the snapshot, and county officials announced those results back in May.

The granular details, which were posted online last week, are a grim reminder that despite millions of dollars in public expenditures, chronic homelessness persists across Sonoma County. These are the most vulnerable individuals — those who have been unhoused for more than a year, many of whom struggle with substance abuse and mental health issues. They need social services as well as shelter — and many resist help when it is offered.

Sonoma County’s homeless population is mostly male — 60%; adult — 82%; white — 71%; and, contrary to one stubborn myth, longtime residents — 56% said they have lived here for at least 10 years, and 78% for at least five years. There are disproportionate shares of African Americans and Native Americans, while homelessness among Latinos tracks closely with their share of the county’s population.

Other findings include:

— 69% of respondents said they have been homeless for a year or more, unchanged from 2022. In 2020, the last survey before the COVID pandemic, the figure was 62%. In 2017, before the wildfires, it was 59%.

— 42% acknowledged mental health issues, 37% said they suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, and 41% admitted alcohol and drug use — in each case up about five percentage points from last year.

— 35% were experiencing homelessness for the first time, up from 32% last year and 24% in 2017.

There are bright spots in the survey data. The number of people in shelters rose from 805 in 2022 to 975 this year, more than 90% of homeless families are sheltered, and 74% of homeless residents have a high school diploma or passed the GED exam, eliminating a potential obstacle to employment.

In May, when they reported a 22% year-over-year decline in homelessness, county officials credited added shelter space and more transitional housing, as well as stepped-up outreach efforts to locate homeless people and offer them help, including housing vouchers and rental assistance. For some people, a new job or help with a rental deposit is all it takes. But breaking the cycle of chronic homelessness is more difficult.

Sonoma County and local cities cannot arrest their way out of the problem, and they shouldn’t try. Still, new restrictions on camping in public places may persuade some people to accept help. The double-digit reduction in overall homelessness is good news, and the challenges with chronic homelessness shouldn’t surprise anyone. The crisis was years in the making, and it won’t end anytime soon.

