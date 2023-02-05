PD Editorial: A cloudy picture for county offices

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Eleven months ago, the Board of Supervisors deadlocked over a proposal to move Sonoma County’s government offices back to downtown Santa Rosa.

The empty Sears store at Santa Rosa Plaza was the preferred site. Plans included an 18-story office tower, an amphitheater-style board chamber facing Santa Rosa Creek and a new pedestrian link between downtown and Railroad Square. The central location is within walking distance of SMART and the downtown transit mall, with easy access to both Highway 12 and Highway 101.

Moreover, adding 1,800 jobs promised to help reinvigorate downtown.

However, cost concerns large (land and construction) and small (metered parking) combined to scuttle what could have been a civic jewel.

Plan A may be gone, but Sonoma County still needs new offices.

County agencies manage a multitude of vital public services — tax assessments and collections; voter registration and elections; official records of births, deaths and property ownership; social services and behavioral health; public safety, emergency management; and more.

The county already opened a new sheriff’s headquarters and expanded the jail, and the state is building a new courthouse. Many of the remaining buildings on the 83-acre campus are over 70 years old and progressively deteriorating after years of deferred maintenance.

In 2018, a county study put the maintenance backlog at $258 million — and projected a whopping $650 million tab by 2035.

So, it’s going to take more than new flooring and a coat of fresh paint to get county facilities in shape for the needs of the 21st century.

Yet it isn’t clear how the county will get there.

This past week, the supervisors and the public got a first look at Plan B — a new 7-story office building, or perhaps two new 7-story office buildings, alongside a new emergency coordination center.

Estimated cost: $682 million for one building, $721 million for two.

At first blush, that may seem like a substantial saving over the scuttled downtown plan. The county was going to pay $20.7 million for the property, and cost estimates for the new building ranged from $35.7 million to $55.4 million annually for 30 years, for a total expenditure of $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

However, a lease-purchase arrangement was planned, with a private developer designing, building and maintaining the facility for 30 years. The county had an opportunity to lock in costs in advance and take ownership of a valuable asset at the end of the lease. Proximity to SMART could have reduced the overall cost by more than $200 million through low-interest federal financing, according to Supervisor Chris Coursey.

And the building could have been ready within a few years.

Much less detail is available for building at the county campus, though a staff report says there is about $290 million presently available for the project. That won’t cover even half the estimated cost.

A phased plan, using development of housing and commercial uses on the county site to raise money, could stretch the timeline to 2035. By then, the price of the project could increase substantially, along with the maintenance needs of existing buildings.

The picture may get clearer after county staff completes more planning and financial analysis, probably next year. But it could be a long time before the county moves into any new offices.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.