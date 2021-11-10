PD Editorial: A COVID pill augments but doesn’t replace vaccination

The astonishing triumph of science over COVID-19 continues. Two pharmaceutical companies have announced antiviral pills. They might not be game changers, but they could save thousands of lives as variants of the virus spread, especially among the unvaccinated.

The more promising of the oral treatments is from Pfizer, which also produced one of the highly effective vaccines. Pfizer reports that its pill, dubbed Paxlovid, reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID by 89% compared with a placebo. Nine out of 10 people who take the pill avoid the worst outcomes of the disease. To put that in perspective, had the pill been available at the start of the pandemic, 670,000 Americans might not have died.

A pill that can be taken at home also has the potential to ease pressure on hospitals and stressed-out medical providers overwhelmed with COVID patients.

Pfizer plans to seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration so that the pill can go into wide circulation.

Merck is producing the other pill. It has about a 50% efficacy rate and has received conditional approval in the United Kingdom.

The catch with Pfizer’s pill is that it works by inhibiting reproduction of the virus once someone is infected. That requires recognizing an infection in the first few days. If initial symptoms are mild, a person might miss the window for effective treatment. Therefore, individuals who suspect exposure will need to find rapid-response testing quickly if they hope to avail themselves of the pill option.

There are unknowns about the pill, too, such as side effects and how well it performs against other outcomes such as long COVID. No doubt more data will come out during FDA review.

Despite those caveats, oral treatments will become a key component of life in a COVID world. In the early days of vaccine availability, epidemiologists hoped that widespread adoption could lead to herd immunity and perhaps eradication of the virus. Now, given the refusal of so many people to vaccinate and the arrival of the contagious delta variant, it appears the COVID will remain in the wild for the foreseeable future. The best the world can hope is to mitigate the worst outcomes and constrain the spread. The pills will help.

Yet pills are not a replacement for vaccination in adults and children. With any disease, one is better off never having contracted it than treating it after infection. That’s not just a personal benefit. The 1-in-10 people who still wind up in the hospital place a tremendous financial and resource strain on the health care system. A person also might spread the virus while taking oral treatment. Vaccination curbs the spread.

The curious irony — or mental contradiction — will be if vaccine-resistant people use the availability of oral treatment to justify their decision. The same kind of medical research, clinical trials and FDA review behind the pills is behind the vaccines. People who trust the pills have no rational justification not to trust the vaccine. At that point, it’s just fear of needles, and a couple of shots shouldn’t prevent one from doing the single best thing to avoid a potentially deadly disease.

