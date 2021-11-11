PD Editorial: A day for honoring service and sacrifice

At the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, World War I ended.

That was 103 years ago and, coincidentally, during the last great global pandemic. The war was often called “the war to end all wars.” If only.

This year, as we mark Veterans Day, the United States is barely two months removed from its longest war — and still coming to terms with the chaotic withdrawal amid the collapse of the government in Afghanistan.

If the Vietnam War is any guide, the fallout from Afghanistan will last for years.

For this day, however, let’s set politics aside and focus on the 18 million veterans living in the United States and the 1.4 million men and women now serving in the military.

More than 830,000 of them served in Afghanistan, according to Defense Department estimates quoted by the Brookings Institution.

Many endured multiple deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq, the other recent U.S. war. More than 7,000 Americans died in those wars, and thousands returned home with physical, emotional or psychological scars.

These soldiers and airmen, sailors and Marines, like all veterans, deserve a fist bump, a thank you, a parade, a chance to tell their stories — and more. With their service, they earned an opportunity to thrive. That begins with proper health care, including mental health care, from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

California helps veterans obtain housing and training for post-military careers through the Cal Vet loan program and tuition waivers at community colleges, CSU and UC.

There is a large network of nonprofit groups that assist veterans and active-duty personnel. If you want to donate, charitynavigator.org has a list of highly rated organizations.

The present generation of veterans, it should be noted, stepped forward to serve their country. The draft ended in 1973, although young men (and, perhaps soon, young women) still must register with the Selective Service Administration.

The all-volunteer military has proven to be a cohesive, professional and powerful force. And, as barriers have fallen since World War II, the armed services have become a global symbol of America’s great diversity. All branches now welcome racial and ethnic minorities, women and people of nonconforming gender — and uniformed leaders have stoutly resisted efforts to turn back the clock.

On Saturday, the U.S. Navy named its newest vessel after assassinated San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay rights leader who was forced to resign from the Navy in the 1950s because of his sexual orientation.

Yet even as the services have grown more diverse, military experience has become far less common in the all-volunteer era. That’s one more reason to recognize those who serve.

Nov. 11 was first recognized as Armistice Day in 1919 in a proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson marking the anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress established Armistice Day as a national holiday in 1938 and, following World War II and the Korean War, re-christened the commemoration as Veterans Day in 1954.

A year ago, celebrations were canceled or scaled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, though the virus is still lurking, the celebrations are back, including the North Bay Veterans Day Parade in Petaluma. If you want to show your support, the parade starts at 1 p.m. But remember: America’s vets need and deserve our support every day.

