PD Editorial: A deeper look at Calexit poll results

Headlines over the past week highlighted a recent poll that seems to reinforce a popular narrative about Calexit — the flight of Californians to other states. “40% of Californians consider leaving the state, poll shows,” one Bay Area newspaper trumpeted. But dig into the data a little, and Californians’ discontent isn’t so cut and dry.

National commentators, especially those of a conservative bent, portray the Golden State as falling apart so that they can smear Democrats and progressive policies. We’re overrun with homeless, crime and drugs. No one wants to live here, they say.

The new poll appears to bolster that conclusion, finding that 4 in 10 adult Californians are very or somewhat contemplating moving out. A group of nonprofits and the Los Angeles Times newspaper commissioned the poll, and its methodology appears solid.

And if you’re a superficial talking head, that top-line number is all you need. If you’re someone who cares about California, however, there’s a lot of nuances lost. For example, about 70% of Californians are happy living here, according to the poll, which is strange. Those numbers add up to more than 100%, so there has to be more to the picture. To get to the bottom of it, we dug into the detailed poll results — called cross tabs.

It turns out that almost half of the people who are thinking about leaving report being very or somewhat happy living here. A lot of people don’t even like what they see outside California. Asked the status of race relations, two-thirds of people think they are excellent or good in their neighborhood, but only one-quarter thinks the same about the nation as a whole.

In other words, Californians might not want to leave, but other factors are forcing them to consider it.

The biggest reason they are looking outside the state, cited by 61%, is cost of living. California is expensive. Houses cost more here, gas costs more here, food costs more here, just about everything costs more here. About 8 in 10 respondents said that they are dissatisfied with the cost of everyday expenses. About two-thirds said that they find it difficult to make ends meet or are just getting by every month, unable to save or pay for unexpected expenses. The high cost of living was especially a concern for people of color.

Politics also plays a role. Conservatives and those who said the state’s policies do not reflect their political views, were more likely to consider a move. Also, half of respondents said they do not feel safe and secure. That sentiment was strongest among people of color.

California isn’t a hellscape, and Calexit might be largely a myth manufactured to support political ends, but there’s no denying that population growth has stalled and that the people are anxious. The poll results bear that out.

All of this should be a wake-up call for the state’s elected leaders. When so many people are looking at leaving, it says something about the state of the state, and it isn’t good. Indeed, perhaps the most important and little-reported finding of the poll was that Californians feel disconnected from their government. Fewer than half said that California “has a strong democracy where my voice is heard and I feel represented.” That’s symptomatic of political elites ignoring their constituents, and it needs to change before Calexit becomes reality.

