PD Editorial: A disgraceful racist attack on Rohnert Park councilwoman

Racism’s roots run deep in America, so it’s never surprising when it bursts from the shadows in reprehensible and violent ways.

This past week was especially ugly.

On Wednesday in San Francisco, a 59 year-old Filipino Chinese man was knocked down and severely beaten while walking along Market Street, the latest in a series of violent attacks on Asians in the Bay Area and across the country.

One day earlier, eight people, six of them Asian women, were shot and killed in Atlanta area massage parlors by a 21-year-old white man. Police are investigating whether the slayings were motivated by racial animus.

Here in Sonoma County, meanwhile, a debate over banning personal fireworks in Rohnert Park degenerated into a vile racist attack on the lone Black woman serving on the City Council.

Jackie Elward, who was elected in November, responded to the anonymous telephone tirade with an admirable mix of grace and strength.

“I understand that in my role as a Council Member there will be times that I make decisions that some people in our community will disagree with,” she said in a statement posted on her Facebook page. “It comes with the job. As such, I will always do my best to be accessible to everyone via email or phone regardless of our differences.

“You are free to call me and be angry with me. I have thick skin and can take it. However, as happened earlier today, I will not tolerate being told to go back to Africa along with being called the N word. This is totally unacceptable.

“Rohnert Park, we can do better.”

Elward, a native of the Republic of the Congo, has become a leader among the young progressives in her adopted hometown. In our meetings with her, she impressed us as being well-informed, prepared to discuss her positions and willing listen and consider other views.

Her measured response to the racist attack was befitting of a community leader, but the abuse still stung. “Why can’t we make a decision like everyone else and be treated the same?” Elward said in an interview with Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez. “Why do people feel the need to go the extra mile to hurt like that? Do you really have to bring racial slurs to make yourself feel better?”

Anyone who runs for public office knows — or learns very quickly — just how personal, and nasty, politics can get.

It’s not surprising that the attack on Elward came in an anonymous phone call. Even the worst bigot probably knows that kind of language isn’t welcome in a public forum.

A final decision on fireworks in Rohnert Park is pending. The debate ahead can be robust, spirited, even emotional. After all, freedom of speech is enshrined in the Bill of Rights. It is one of the nation’s most cherished and enduring freedoms. But there is never a place for racist slurs, misogyny or any other form of hate speech in civic discourse.

Attacks like the one directed at Jackie Elward are motivated by the same hatred and ignorance that produce racial violence. They aren’t about swaying views. They’re about intimidating and discouraging people, especially women and people of color, from running for office. If they’re allowed to succeed, our democracy will molder.

