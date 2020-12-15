Subscribe

PD Editorial: A dispiriting civics lesson

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
December 15, 2020, 12:08AM

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The 2020 election is giving Americans a firsthand look at some of the most obscure provisions of the Constitution. On Monday, it was the Electoral College, which was established by the founders to elect the president. Unless it doesn’t. Electors cast their ballots on Dec. 14 following presidential elections, a vote that usually is ceremonial and generally gets ignored unless there’s a dust-up over “faithless electors” — the handful who vote, or try to vote, for a candidate other than the one who carried their state. As expected, Joe Biden received 306 electoral votes to 232 for Donald Trump.

Biden won the popular vote, Trump’s numerous legal challenges have failed, and now Biden won the electoral vote, so the election is over, right? Not so fast.

The electoral votes still must be certified by Congress, and CNN reported that Trump is considering a challenge when a joint session of the House and Senate convenes on Jan. 6. There have been two previous efforts to block certification of the electoral vote, according to the Congressional Research Service, one in 1969, the other in 2005. Both failed. If Trump makes it three — and, given his scorched earth tactics since the election, there’s every reason to think he will — it’s unlikely to overturn the election. But it could split a divided nation even further.

