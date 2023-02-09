PD Editorial: A feisty evening in Washington

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The State of the Union is, well, a little feisty.

A combative Joe Biden poked congressional Republicans and they heckled the Democratic president throughout a prime-time skirmish that reflected the partisan divide in Washington and across the country.

No doubt, the exchanges seemed tame to anyone accustomed to watching British prime ministers spar with their foes during Question Time in the House of Commons.

But Americans, at least those who tune into politics, understand that the modern State of the Union is at least as much spectacle as substance.

And for the president, Tuesday was a pretty good night.

Biden mixed his prepared remarks with folksy ad-libs, clearly enjoying himself and the give-and-take with Republican lawmakers.

His speech featured the traditional nod to unity, including a pledge to work with the new Republican leadership in the House. “I don’t want to ruin your reputation,” he told Speaker Kevin McCarthy, “but I look forward to working with you.”

Biden also offered a list of achievements — 12 million new jobs, 10 million new businesses and a $1.7 trillion reduction in the federal deficit since he took office, as well as bipartisan legislation on topics as varied as marriage equality and climate change, semiconductor manufacturing and infrastructure.

“I’ll see you at the groundbreaking,” Biden quipped about GOP lawmakers who voted no but claim credit at home for roads and other improvements.

Yet his new policy initiatives — such as a ban on “junk fees” for air travel, lodging and entertainment — weren’t very ambitious or, as with a proposed assault weapons ban, are doomed to fail in Congress. Intended or not, Biden’s limited agenda stands as a tacit acknowledgment that there won’t many opportunities for bipartisan dealmaking as the next election approaches.

With a TV audience of almost 25 million people, the octogenarian president undoubtedly had an eye on 2024 and assuring skeptical voters, including some fellow Democrats, that his policies are working, that he has the stamina for a rough-and-tumble campaign and that he is fit to serve a second term.

Speaking to a likely campaign theme, Biden promised to veto a national abortion ban if such legislation reaches his desk. He baited Republicans with a senator’s proposal to require a vote to renew all federal programs every five years as evidence of hostility to Social Security and Medicare. “I’m glad to see it,” he responded to jeers from the House floor. “I enjoy conversion.”

At times, McCarthy seemed to be urging fellow Republicans to tone down their responses, which included barnyard epitaphs and shouts of “liar” and, when Biden decried fentanyl overdose deaths, “it’s your fault.”

But heckling is no longer surprising at the State of the Union, and most GOP partisans probably weren’t too troubled by the outbursts from the House floor or the official rebuttal from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who declared that America must choose “normal or crazy.”

For much of the nation’s history, the State of the Union was delivered in a letter from the president to Congress. Over the past century, it has taken on the trappings of civic ritual, with much of official Washington in attendance. And, as politicians work to sway viewers, this tradition is moving closer to the realm of family feud.

