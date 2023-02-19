PD Editorial: A fire memorial is a fitting tribute

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sonoma County is embarking on a solemn project —

designing and installing a public memorial honoring those who died in the 2017 wildfires.

Twenty-four people lost their lives in Sonoma County, and 20 others died in Napa County, Mendocino County and elsewhere as fierce winds and downed power lines fueled firestorms across Northern California.

No one who experienced the hellish night of Oct. 8, 2017, could possibly forget the telltale smell of smoke and flames cresting hills or, on Oct. 9, the dark skies at midday and smoldering ruins left behind in Coffey Park, Wikiup, Kenwood and other devastated neighborhoods. Everyone, or so it seemed, knew someone who lost a home or a loved one.

A public memorial will be first and foremost a tribute to those who died. It also can honor the perseverance required to rebuild.

For visitors and future generations, an attractive and informative memorial can be an invitation to learn about the tragic fires and how they reshaped this region.

There are public memorials of all shapes and sizes — small crosses and white bicycles alongside roads to remember the victims of fatal accidents; bouquets and candles and artwork left at the sites of mass shootings; colorful murals; simple sculptures and elaborate monuments. These are places for collective remembrance and mourning. All of them are sacred ground for someone.

The best memorials can trigger strong emotions, inspire prayer or evoke quiet contemplation. Ask anyone who has visited the National September 11 Memorial in New York, the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, the Pearl Harbor Memorial in Hawaii, a Holocaust memorial or looked across the full expanse of the 50,000-panel AIDS memorial quilt.

No, the 2017 wildfires were not a disaster on the scale of World War II or the 9/11 attacks. Still, they upended thousands of lives and forced us to rethink where we build and how we safeguard our communities, much like the Great Earthquake of 1906 or Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The concept of a memorial was approved by the Board of Supervisors, but a Fire Memorial Task Force will lead the project, assisted by Creative Sonoma, a division of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board.

The county is accepting applications to serve on the task force, which will have about seven members. You can apply at creativesonoma.org.

The task force’s duties include community engagement, inviting artists to submit proposals, selecting finalists and advocating for the chosen project.

The task force also will be charged with identifying a location for the memorial, preferably a place suitable for public and private commemorations — and prominent enough to be easily discovered by anyone who doesn’t know about the 2017 fires or the memorial.

Visions for memorials and other public art can stir controversy, but it is important for Sonoma County to remember the fires and honor those who died. We hope the public will actively participate, so the task force can make informed choices.

As Supervisor Chris Coursey said: “Creating a commemorative artwork is a long-lasting opportunity for us to honor the values that we shared before the Tubbs and Nuns fires changed our county forever, and to provide a place for solace, reflection, and remembrance.”

The victims, two dozen of our neighbors, deserve a fitting memorial.

