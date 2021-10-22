PD Editorial: A fitting honor for an American hero

Gen. Colin Powell was a soldier, a statesman, a trailblazer, a bridge-builder.

He also was one of the few Americans in this era of political polarization who enjoyed anything approaching universal admiration.

Putting his name on an Army base, especially one of those now named after a Confederate general, would be a fitting memorial to a man who displayed leadership and humility.

Powell, who died Monday at age 84, lived a quintessential American success story. The son of immigrants, he was raised in the South Bronx and was by his own account an indifferent student. Signing up for ROTC in college launched a career that took Powell to the top echelons of the military and government.

He became the first Black man to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, national security adviser to the president and secretary of state. Powell also was the first person appointed to all three of those prestigious jobs.

Along the way, Powell earned the trust of subordinates, leaders of both parties and the American public.

He will be remembered for the “Powell doctrine:” ensuring that there are clear, attainable objectives, public and international support and an exit strategy before using military force. Powell’s “Pottery Barn rule” stands as a warning to political leaders who overlook his eponymous doctrine: “You break it, you own it.”

Powell also will be remembered for one enormous and very public mistake. While serving as secretary of state in the George W. Bush administration, he presented badly flawed intelligence at the United Nations as justification for the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

“There can be no doubt that Saddam Hussein has biological weapons and the capability to rapidly produce more, many more,” Powell said in nationally televised remarks.

His credibility help persuade many skeptical Americans to support the invasion. But there were no weapons of mass destruction, and the Iraq War became the kind of quagmire he had worked to prevent since his experience as a junior officer in Vietnam.

To his credit, Powell didn’t duck responsibility or make excuses. He called the U.N. speech a “blot” that “will always be part of my record.” Powell’s candor was refreshing. His remorse showed character and reflected a mindset — country before party — worthy of bipartisan admiration.

In the 1990s, Powell was courted by members of both major parties to run for president. He demurred but declared himself a Republican. He broke ranks with the GOP in 2008, supporting Barack Obama for president and denouncing Donald Trump’s false claims that Obama wasn’t born in the United States. Powell left the Republican Party after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol but retained the respect of many GOP leaders.

Ari Fleisher, who was press secretary for George W. Bush, told the Washington Post: “Eventually, our polarization is going to get pierced by someone who runs up the middle and unites people. A Powell-like person might be the right one to do it.” Perhaps so.

Powell’s example also could contribute to unity in another way. Congress created a commission to recommend new names for Fort Bragg, Fort Benning and eight other military bases named for Confederate generals — traitors who fought against the United States and in defense of slavery during the Civil War.

These installations should be named for men and women who represent the best traditions of the U.S. military — loyalty, patriotism, dedication to duty. We can think of no one whose life better exemplifies those traits than Gen. Colin Powell.

