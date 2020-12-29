PD Editorial: A generous gift to sustain local journalism

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Telling the stories of Sonoma County — our job, indeed our privilege at The Press Democrat — requires a lot of dedicated people, from the advertising department to the people who run the printing presses every night to those who deliver newspapers every morning.

But it begins with skilled journalists — the reporters, editors, photographers and, in recent years, online producers who gather the news.

Many of our colleagues grew up in the North Bay, attended local schools and stayed here to practice their craft.

A few of the newsroom’s veterans were here when The Press Democrat was owned by Norma and Evert Person, whose family operated the paper from 1897 until 1985, steering its growth as a thriving business and as the leading voice of the Redwood Empire before selling the paper to the New York Times Co. upon their retirement.

Norma Person was among the investors who returned the paper to local ownership in 2012. (Evert died a year earlier.)

She is once again investing in the future of journalism in Sonoma County.

Using the return on her investment in the newspaper, she provided the seed money for The Press Democrat Community Fund, a newly formed nonprofit foundation created to support quality journalism in Sonoma County.

The foundation has three purposes:

First, to provide $2,500 scholarships for future generations of reporters, photo journalists, editors and digital content producers. Scholarships will be available for students from Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties who plan to study journalism at Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University.

(For more information or to apply, go to pressdemocratcommunityfund.org/scholarships)

In addition to receiving financial aid, students will be offered workplace internships and mentoring from professional journalists at The Press Democrat or one our sister publications, the Petaluma Argus-Courier, the Sonoma Index-Tribune and the North Bay Business Journal.

Second, the fund will support nonprofit programs that will boost our capacity for investigative reporting on topics of importance in Sonoma County.

Third, because our region — and our readers — live with an ongoing risk of wildfires, earthquakes and other natural disasters, a portion of the fund will be reserved to assist the community in the aftermath of future catastrophes.

Norma Person’s forward-looking gift gives us some optimism as the end of a year that has been challenging for everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Newspapers are no exception. Fifty-six American papers have closed this year, according a tally kept by the Poynter Institute. Many others suspended publication or switched from print to online platforms.

That The Press Democrat persevered is, in part, a tribute to you — our readers — as our subscription base increased over the course of this year.

Support for local businesses, including retailers and restaurants, is crucial to maintaining a healthy and vibrant community through the coronavirus pandemic and beyond. So is the generosity of philanthropists and ordinary individuals throughout the community. As one local nonprofit executive told us, multiple small donations are as valuable as one larger one.

The Press Democrat Community Fund is going to need community support to thrive, and so do the many other nonprofit organizations that serve Sonoma County residents. These are the second and third responders who provide health, education, arts, food and other necessities that make this, to borrow the words of Luther Burbank, “the chosen spot of all this earth.”

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.