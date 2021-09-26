PD Editorial: A good checkup, but the virus threat isn’t over

California got a dose of good coronavirus news this past week. After a summerlong struggle with the delta variant, and the spillover effects of vaccine hesitancy, the Golden State greeted autumn with the lowest COVID-19 transmission rate of any U.S. state.

Appreciate the moment — but don’t get carried away.

It’s too soon to let our guard down.

California, like the rest of the nation, has ridden rising and falling COVID-19 waves over the past 18 months. Indeed, barely three months ago Gov. Gavin Newsom rescinded most of the state’s restrictions, because of plunging rates of infections and hospitalizations. The arrival of the delta variant, a highly infectious mutation, reversed the tide.

To bring the virus back under control, some counties, including Sonoma, reinstated mandates to wear masks indoors. That helped, but the biggest factor was vaccinations.

As of Friday, 69.8% of eligible California residents were fully vaccinated, and 78% had received at least one dose, according to state health officials. The Bay Area is leading the way, with at least 75% of eligible residents fully vaccinated in seven of the nine counties. Sonoma County is at 77%.

After a slow start on equity and diversity metrics, Sonoma County is approaching parity.

According to data posted on the county’s coronavirus dashboard, whites comprise 65.4% of the eligible population and 67.1% of vaccine recipients. Latinos, who make up 25% of the eligible population, account for 24.2% of recipients. Other racial and ethnic groups also are being vaccinated at rates at or near their share of the population.

Across age groups, the number of partially or fully vaccinated residents ranges from 66.4% for those 12-15 years old to 98.8% for those 75 and older. At least 75% of each group in between has had at least one shot, according to county data.

By comparison, 14 of the state’s 58 counties have yet to vaccinate even half of their population, according to a tally by the Los Angeles Times.

As for COVID-19 infections, California is averaging 18.7 new cases per 100,000 residents per day. The comparable figure for Sonoma County is 12.5.

Breaking it down one step further, Sonoma County is averaging 5.5 new cases daily per 100,000 vaccinated residents and 25.6 per 100,000 unvaccinated residents. Statewide, officials say, unvaccinated people are 7.9 times more likely to get COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Not coincidentally, the counties with the highest case rates are among those with the lowest vaccination rates.

The bottom line is clear: vaccinations save lives.

In some of the hardest hit counties, health officials report that more people are getting vaccinated. Some employers, including The Press Democrat, are requiring vaccinations, and before entering many restaurants and entertainment venues, proof of vaccination or a negative test is mandatory.

Sonoma County, meanwhile, is about to start the next phase of its vaccination program — booster shots for seniors, public safety personnel and others at increased risk of exposure to the virus who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

California dropped out of the “high” transmission category, but some health experts warn that winter could bring another surge. If you’re already vaccinated, you can help avoid another wave by wearing a mask indoors or whenever you’re in a crowd. If you aren’t vaccinated, get your shots now. It could save someone’s life, maybe your own.

