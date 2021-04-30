PD Editorial: A good start, but bigger challenges ahead for Biden

President Joe Biden managed a neat trick in his first 100 days in office: advancing an ambitious agenda without the daily melodrama that defined Washington under Donald Trump.

After four years of relentless self-promotion, Biden has under-promised and over-delivered.

He filled top government posts with competent professionals instead of presidential relatives and fringe political figures. Biden’s work schedule has no “executive time” for cable TV binges.

Rather than a steady stream of ALL CAPS tweets and demonstrably false claims, the 46th president eschews culture wars and favors public statements that usually withstand scrutiny from fact-checkers. Some days Biden doesn’t make much news at all.

That’s OK. After four years of chaos, America could use a breather.

Don’t mistake calm for inaction. Biden isn’t “Sleepy Joe,” the out-of-touch bumbler caricatured by Trump and Republicans during the campaign. Over his first 100 days, Biden showed himself to be energetic and determined. He will need to be if he expects to deliver on the expansive — and expensive — list of priorities in his Wednesday speech to a joint session of Congress.

He also has to overcome the partisan divide that all too frequently stands as an insurmountable obstacle to progress.

Biden’s first challenge as president was — and remains — the COVID-19 pandemic, the worst health crisis in more than a century. In his inaugural address, he promised to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination program. He set a goal of 100 million doses in 100 days; he delivered more than 200 million.

Biden proposed and Congress passed, on a party-line vote, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. He also set a simple, and characteristically understated, example — wearing a mask.

With a big investment and small gestures, Biden offered a pandemic-weary nation reason for optimism. Vaccination rates are climbing, infection rates are falling, people are returning to work, children are back in their classrooms, the markets are soaring.

Trump deserves some credit for the rapid development of coronavirus vaccines, but he cannot escape his role in making the crisis worse. Trump’s reckless defiance of health experts in his own administration gave false assurance to followers who put themselves and others at risk.

Biden kept other promises during his first 100 days without losing focus on the pandemic. He rejoined the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, doubled the U.S. target for greenhouse gas reduction and set a firm date for withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. He also rescinded about 60 of his predecessor’s executive orders, but he has struggled to handle a surge of migrants at the southern border.

Looking ahead, Biden has even more ambitious goals, including $2 trillion for infrastructure and $1.8 billion for education and child care. The price tag is sobering, but it reflects a decadeslong failure to maintain the foundation of America’s postwar economic expansion and to adapt to a changing climate, new technology and emerging rivals in the global economy.

Enacting these plans, and the taxes to pay for them, takes bipartisan support. That will require the negotiating skills Biden honed in the Senate — and an overdue recognition by Republicans that, like bridges and highways, renewable energy, broadband, higher education and affordable child care are basic building blocks of a thriving 21st-century economy.

The first 100 days is an artificial milestone. Yet, since Franklin Roosevelt confronted the Great Depression, it has become a yardstick for American presidents. Biden is off to a good start, but his legacy depends on what he accomplishes over the next 1,360 days.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.