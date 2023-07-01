PD Editorial: A harsh lesson in California history

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

With the delivery of a task force report recommending reparations for slavery and discrimination that continued to harm African Americans long after abolition, California once again is blazing a new path.

Where that will lead is uncertain. There already is a lively debate about who, if anyone, should qualify for compensation, and how much is appropriate.

Whatever you think about reparations, there is much to learn from the work of the state Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans.

California is the first state to consider reparations for African Americans. “Our biggest challenge is convincing individuals who are not African American that this harm is still persisting even today,” said Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, a task force member.

The panel’s 1,200-page report, issued Thursday, traces the enduring legacy of slavery, the pernicious effects of dehumanizing stereotypes and government policies that impeded Black residents, unlike their white neighbors, from accumulating wealth as California grew into an economic colossus.

The report recommends policy changes to promote equity, now and in the future.

Read the reparations task force report here.

California was established as a free state, but enslaved people were brought here during the Gold Rush, and the state constitution’s ban on slavery wasn’t enforced. California even adopted a state law empowering Southern slave owners to capture enslaved people who came here seeking freedom.

For generations, discriminatory laws and policies relegated African Americans to segregated neighborhoods, prevented Black residents from obtaining mortgages, restricted access to education and health care and contributed to disproportionate rates of incarceration.

To illustrate this disgraceful history, the task force describes indignities suffered by ordinary people like Alfred Simmons. In 1958, Berkeley’s police chief enlisted the FBI to investigate how Simmons, a Black schoolteacher, rented a home in a white neighborhood.

The report also identifies government actions that undercut Black residents into the 21st century. In 2019, an investigation by the state attorney general concluded that the Sausalito-Marin City School District intentionally established racially and ethnically segregated elementary and middle schools. That was just four years ago in one of California’s most progressive counties.

In describing the cumulative effect of discriminatory laws and practices, the task force cites a 2014 study showing that the median liquid assets for African American households in the Los Angeles metro area totaled $200, compared to $110,000 for white households.

The task force made about two dozen recommendations, including cash payments, a formal apology and removal of Confederate monuments. Others include fair market wages for prison labor, free tuition at state colleges for people who qualify for reparations and interest-free loans for small business owners in African American commercial areas.

Polls show limited support for cash reparations, and they have gotten a lukewarm reception at the state Capitol. Yet they are not unprecedented.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act, which included an official apology and payments of $20,000 to Japanese Americans who were incarcerated during World War II. In 2021, California lawmakers authorized $25,000 payments to people who were involuntarily sterilized at Sonoma State Hospital in Eldridge and other state-run facilities.

Any reparations require approval by state lawmakers and the governor. Whether or not they approve cash payments, they should convene hearings and give serious consideration to the task force’s recommendations. It’s past time for California to account for its history of discrimination and commit itself to ensuring equal opportunity for everyone.

