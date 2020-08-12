PD Editorial: A historic moment for Kamala Harris

In choosing California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Joe Biden tapped an unflappable career prosecutor to help make the case against President Donald Trump.

Harris is a history-making pick: the first African American woman and the first person of Indian descent on a major party ticket.

Youthful and charismatic, she brings pizzazz to Biden’s campaign. But choosing Harris isn’t about symbolism and star power.

Biden is promising to restore competence and judgment in the White House after four years of chaos under an undisciplined president with no prior experience in government — and Harris, a shrewd politician with legislative, executive and prosecutorial skills, is well prepared for national office.

As vice president, she can advise President Biden and carry out his directives, just as Vice President Biden did for President Barack Obama.

Most important, if circumstances require her to step up, she is fully qualified to serve as commander-in-chief.

Despite speculation about other potential candidates, Harris was the obvious choice to join Biden on the ticket.

She has a history of breaking barriers and winning elections: California’s first African American district attorney, the state’s first female attorney general and only the second Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

A native of Oakland, the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother, Harris is the first Golden State Democrat on a national ticket — and the first Californian on either major party ticket since President Ronald Reagan was reelected in 1984.

Harris defeated a well-known incumbent to become San Francisco district attorney, went on to win three statewide elections and was a credible presidential candidate, although her campaign ended before the first primaries.

As California attorney general, Harris was chief executive of one of the largest and most complex state agencies.

As a senator, she regularly draws on skills honed as an Alameda County prosecutor, asking probing questions and pressing for additional information, once leaving then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions sputtering that Harris’ inquiries made him “nervous.”

There’s a vice presidential debate on the calendar for October. Mike Pence shouldn’t underestimate her.

Trump, no doubt, will try to paint Harris as a dangerous radical, but her record defies simple labels. Although she introduced police reform measures after the death of George Floyd, many progressives, including some leaders of the Bernie Sanders campaign, complain that, as attorney general, Harris resisted criminal reform measures. As a presidential candidate, she upset progressives by wavering on “Medicare for All” and penalties for undocumented immigration.

Harris, like Biden, is a centrist. The most fitting description for her politics is cautious, which for many voters would be a relief after four years of Trump governing by impulse and tweetstorms.

Some vice presidential candidates are chosen to lock up a key state on the electoral map, but there was never any doubt about the outcome in deep-blue California.

By choosing Harris, a one-time rival who temporarily upended his campaign when she confronted him in a debate exchange about desegregation, Biden gets a proven debater while underscoring his willingness to listen to other points of view.

And, in this centennial year for women’s suffrage, he is offering voters another opportunity to elect a woman to one of nation’s second-highest office. That’s one more chance for Harris to write herself into the history books.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.