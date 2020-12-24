PD Editorial: A history-making choice for senator

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Alex Padilla, who is soon to be California’s newest U.S. senator, knows a little bit about rewriting history books.

In 1999, at age 26, he was elected to the Los Angeles City Council. Two years later, Padilla’s colleagues chose him as the youngest council president as well as the first Latino to hold the position in more than a century.

He went on to be the first Latino to serve as California’s chief elections officer, and Padilla will breach yet another barrier when he succeeds Sen. Kamala Harris, who in turn will become the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president in a little less than a month.

In choosing Padilla, Gov. Gavin Newsom embraced California’s diversity and acknowledged the growing political clout of the state’s largest ethnic group.

It’s fitting for California, a state carved out of Mexico, to finally have a Latino senator.

And the 47-year-old Padilla is a quintessential Californian. The son of working-class immigrants, he was raised in the Los Angeles suburb of Pacoima and earned a degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He turned from aerospace engineering to politics because of Proposition 187, a blatantly unconstitutional — and transparently anti-Latino — attempt to deny education, health care and other benefits to undocumented immigrants.

But don’t be mistaken — Padilla brings more than his heritage to the job.

He built a solid record of accomplishments and collected influential friends and allies, including Newsom and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, while working his way up the political ladder from campaign strategist to city councilman to state senator to secretary of state.

As a young councilman, he stepped in to lead the city when the 9/11 attacks stranded the mayor in Washington for several tense days. In the Legislature, he championed an earthquake early-warning system and sponsored the bill that outlawed single-use bags in retail stores. As secretary of state, Padilla forcefully refuted Donald Trump’s claims of illegal voting in 2016, presided over record voter registration and turnout, and guided a crash effort to shift the state to mail-in balloting to protect voters and election workers from the coronavirus in 2020.

In Washington, Padilla told Los Angeles Times columnist George Skelton, he will have three immediate priorities: “COVID, COVID, COVID.”

Padilla’s political base is in Southern California, but he isn’t a stranger in Sonoma County, where he has been a guest of the civic group Los Cien and visited high schools to educate students about the importance of voting.

He may need those votes in 2022, when Harris’ Senate term expires. Republicans aren’t likely to let a Senate seat pass uncontested, and Padilla could face challengers in the Democratic primary as well. Harris is the only Black woman in the U.S. Senate, and prominent African Americans pressed Newsom to choose a woman of color as her successor.

Newsom tried to assuage some of the disappointment with another history-making choice — naming Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, to be the next secretary of state. Weber will be the first African American woman to hold the position.

In the Assembly, she has been a leading advocate for police reform and accountability in public education. Weber also is a former chairwoman of the elections and redistricting committee, and she carried legislation to expand voting rights for inmates in county jails.

Newsom will have yet another statewide office to fill once Padilla and his Senate colleagues confirm California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to secretary of health and human services under President-elect Joe Biden. The governor set a high bar for himself with the appointments of Padilla and Weber.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.