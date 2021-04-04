PD Editorial: A job well done by departing Santa Rosa city manager

News that Santa Rosa City Manager Sean McGlynn is leaving to take a job in Southern California came as a surprise. It’s a blow to a community that has persevered under his steady hand through multiple crises. The City Council will have its work cut out for it finding a replacement. As it launches its search, it should commit to transparency and public engagement.

A city manager’s job is to run the day-to-day operations of the city. Most city staff answer to McGlynn, and he answers to the council. The council, meanwhile, is responsible for making policy decisions and passing ordinances. There are other ways to set up a city, but the city manager model is as good as any and better than most.

The average tenure of a city manager nationwide is about six years. McGlynn has had the job in Santa Rosa for nearly seven.

And what a seven years it has been. Major emergencies on his watch included wildfires, evacuations, power outages and the pandemic. Santa Rosa hired him at a time when City Council was badly divided. He’s done a good job rebuilding trust and civility, helped in no small part by voters who elected council members willing to cooperate and compromise.

It’s no surprise, then, that other cities came calling. He will be missed. We wish him well.

McGlynn’s last day will be May 29. It’s unlikely the City Council will find a permanent replacement by then, so the first step is appointing an interim leader.

Then comes the hard part. Though there might be strong local contenders, a national search is in order. McGlynn was the product of such a search, arriving here from El Paso, Texas. The City Council should see who is available and wants to move to this beautiful corner of California.

That national search is probably a given. What’s not certain is how transparent The City Council will be with it. McGlynn’s resignation took place in a closed-door meeting, after all. That was hardly an auspicious start.

Local governments typically hew toward secrecy in these sorts of searches, often encouraged by executive recruitment firms. “Beware,” the firms warn. “If potential applicants fear their current bosses will find out they’re looking, you won’t get the best candidates.”

That’s true to an extent, but potential city managers should understand the importance of public engagement and oversight in city government. If they don’t share a commitment to transparency, they probably aren’t the right hire.

There’s no need to release the name of every applicant, but after the City Council winnows the applicant pool down to a handful of finalists who will be brought in for interviews, it should announce those names to the public.

Give residents a chance to weigh in on the merits of the finalists. Let people check with residents of whatever far-flung cities the finalists come from to find out what civic life under their leadership really is like. And when those applicants do come to town, let the public meet them, hear their vision for Santa Rosa and ask questions. The city manager serves all city residents, not just the City Council.

