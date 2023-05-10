PD Editorial: A migrant surge isn’t any surprise

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

A migrant surge will likely crash on the nation’s southern border starting Thursday. America isn’t ready. Leaders and lawmakers of both major parties have squandered decades without fixing a broken immigration system. The coming surge was inevitable.

This week’s inflection point is the expiration of Title 42, which allowed border officials to send back most asylum-seekers during the pandemic. Over the past three years, Title 42 led to more than 2 million people being denied entry to the United States on public health grounds.

President Donald Trump instituted Title 42. Whether it was a genuine public health measure or manufactured excuse to stymie migrants is open to debate. Many Democrats and immigration activists were dismayed that President Joe Biden didn’t revoke it sooner.

Now that the formal pandemic emergency is ending, so is Title 42.

The federal government estimates that more than 150,000 migrants might be waiting in northern Mexico. That influx comes on top of what has already been a busy couple of years at the border. When Trump left office after four years of harsh anti-migrant rhetoric, border crossings were bound to pick up, regardless of who succeeded him.

But don’t take an increase in crossings as proof that the border was more secure under Biden’s predecessor. Trump was high on bombast and bigotry but low on results. He neither secured the border nor worked with Congress to develop comprehensive immigration reform. Indeed, during Trump’s time in office there were surges at the border. Remember the “migrant caravan” that garnered headlines in the lead-up to the 2018 midterm elections?

The root causes of migration persist through American presidential administrations. Migrants’ countries of origin are plagued by violence, ineffective governments and economic despair. Drug cartels control many communities. It’s not hard to understand why people in Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and other nations risk the perilous journey north for the possibility of a better life in the United States. Without stronger economies, less violence and competent governments in Central America, people will keep coming.

The United States sends hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to those countries for education, health, economic development and so on. Migrants who have reached America send billions more back to families they left behind. Problems persist. Meanwhile, Congress does nothing and the party out of power heaps blame on the sitting president.

When migrants surge, the humanitarian crisis can blind people to the need for immigration to a growing domestic economy. Highly skilled workers receive much of the attention in Congress, especially from Republicans who would rather build walls than pass sensible legislation for orderly immigration. Other workers are needed, too. The unemployment rate is historically low at 3.4%, and businesses continue to create jobs. They need more people to fill those jobs.

Over the next few weeks, the news will feature dire headlines about a surge at the southern border. Discerning news consumers will remember that such surges aren’t new, and that orderly immigration would be a net good for the country.

