PD Editorial: A ‘missed opportunity’ to improve LGBTQ+ health outcomes

The LGBTQ+ community faces disparate physical and mental health challenges that have worse outcomes than the general population. As health care providers seek to deliver better care to them, they need reliable data on which to base new systems. Unfortunately, one of the best institutions to gather that sort of data, the California Department of Public Health, hasn’t been doing a great job of it.

So says California state Auditor Grant Parks, who last week released a 45-page report that concluded Public Health doesn’t consistently collect and report sexual orientation and gender identity data. It’s supposed to do better.

Public Health collects all sorts of demographic data that policymakers, health care providers and researchers use to understand where there are gaps in service, what approaches work best with specific groups and so on.

California law requires state departments like Public Health to collect voluntarily provided information about sexual orientation and gender identity when they collect ancestry and ethnic origin information. Unfortunately, that requirement allows departments to skip the questions if they don’t ask about ancestry and ethnic origin.

The auditor reviewed 129 Public Health forms. Most of them (105) did not ask about sexual orientation and gender identity because they didn’t have to. They could, but the department just chose not to. Only 17 of the remaining forms did ask in a comprehensive manner. The rest (7) received partial credit.

Malfeasance isn’t likely the cause of this data-gathering shortfall. California is one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly states in the nation. Rather, one might chalk it up to bureaucratic resistance to change. It’s a hassle to have to redo forms, add fields to databases and assign people to aggregate and protect sensitive data. Optional becomes “no thanks.”

Public Health’s failure is, as the audit calls it, a “missed opportunity.” Better data would allow the department, policymakers and researchers to study and address health disparities in the LGBTQ+ community. Health outcomes for LGBTQ+ Californians are worse than for average Californians, and that’s something the state can and must rectify.

Including useful demographic questions on forms will not force people in need of health care to out themselves. Answering the questions is voluntary, and we trust that Public Health will clearly label them as such.

The audit recommends that Public Health develop standard definitions for sexual orientation and gender identity data and then review its forms to include collecting that data where possible and legal. This should be the easiest lift and is within the intent of the law as written.

Intent obviously isn’t enough, though. So the audit calls on the Legislature to demand that Public Health ask the demographic questions more broadly. Lawmakers should require an annual report on Public Health’s progress to hold the department accountable.

The audit further suggests lawmakers require Public Health to gather data from local health jurisdictions and other health care providers where it can do so legally. That would cast a wider net to augment the voluntary questions on department forms.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community face worse health outcomes that are often preventable. California should better collect the data that will make finding solutions possible.

