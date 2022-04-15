PD Editorial: A modest step to meet housing needs

The roots of California’s housing crisis are no secret: People want to live here, and many who already live here oppose any more housing.

Yes, the state’s population declined slightly in each of the past two years. Sonoma County experienced the same trend, magnified by the loss of 5,300 homes in the 2017 fires. But claims of an exodus from the Golden State are exaggerated, and state demographers predict that California’s population will start growing, albeit slowly, again this year.

Even if the forecast is wrong, California isn’t going shrink its way to affordability any time soon.

To keep pace with demand, state housing officials say 180,000 new units are needed annually. California hasn’t reached that benchmark in at least 20 years. Average production over the past decade was just 71,000 units a year — less than 40% of the goal.

Restrict supply, prices go up. That’s Economics 101.

The same principle applies to real estate, especially in coastal areas. Yet these communities still need schoolteachers and shopkeepers, caregivers and carpenters — and they need somewhere to live. Many are now forced to find roommates, work multiple jobs, sleep in their cars or stay with their parents because they can’t afford to buy or rent a home of their own.

California lawmakers can’t repeal the law of supply and demand, but laws like SB 35 can chip away at costly regulatory delays that often thwart efforts to build workforce housing and relieve some pent-up demand.

SB 35, passed in 2017, is a modest attempt to speed up the process. The law applies only to cities and counties that haven’t met their state-imposed targets for affordable housing and requires them to act on certain applications within 90 days. Farmland and sensitive areas like wetlands aren’t eligible for fast-track consideration, and land proposed for development already must be designated in local plans for residential use.

Sebastopol, as Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez reported, missed its target for low-income units and is now on the clock to approve or reject an Idaho developer’s proposal to build an 84-unit apartment complex. The process has been used elsewhere in the Bay Area, but it’s the first time for Sebastopol.

The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in question would be priced for families earning between 30% and 60% of median income, with half the units reserved for current or retired farmworkers. The need for this housing is clear, yet neighbors say the location is wrong. There would be too many people, too much traffic and too many cars parked on surrounding streets. And they don’t like the deadline for a decision.

But the Pacific Companies’ application has been pending since 2019, including time spent on revisions requested by the city and a required survey to ensure there weren’t any Native American artifacts on the site. Opposition arguments won’t be any different 90 days from now. The city isn’t required to approve the application, only to make a timely decision consistent with its general plan and zoning rules. That isn’t a big ask.

California lawmakers have ordered expedited environmental reviews for several professional sports venues, but SB 35 is the first serious attempt to streamline the approval process for low- and moderate-income housing. It won’t solve California’s housing crunch by itself but stretching out regulatory reviews has only made the situation worse.

