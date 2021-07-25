PD Editorial: A move downtown can benefit county and community

Sonoma County has been shopping for new administrative offices for years, and the hunt may end at an unexpected location: Santa Rosa’s downtown mall.

The newest option is an 18-story office building on the site of the Sears store that closed in 2018. This location wasn’t on the radar a few months ago, but now the county has a tentative agreement to buy 7.4 acres, including a three-story parking garage, for $20.7 million. Simon Properties, the mall owner, would demolish the store.

Two other locations already were under consideration: the county campus in north Santa Rosa and a combination of the downtown library and the parking lot across from it on Third Street. A decision could come Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

County officials say a new building at any location will cost $37 million-$46 million a year for 30 years.

The fastest and least expensive option is using vacant land on the county campus, but that would be a missed opportunity.

Actually, multiple missed opportunities.

Let’s start with atmosphere. The bustle of 2,500 employees, plus hundreds of people visiting daily to do business at county offices, would raise the pulse of downtown. Think about walking through Union Square in San Francisco or Santana Row in San Jose.

More people will boost business, downtown and in Railroad Square. That’s more jobs and added sales tax dollars for police and other public services.

This is a golden opportunity to revisit one of Santa Rosa’s most unfortunate land-use decisions. As Supervisor Chris Coursey put it, a new county building at the Sears site would “punch a hole in the great wall of Santa Rosa,” restoring a walkable connection between downtown and Railroad Square that has been cut off since Santa Rosa Plaza was built a half-century ago.

Perhaps that would motivate Simon Properties to further open the brick monolith.

There are environmental benefits, too. A new building, wherever it is, will be more energy efficient. And both downtown locations are within walking distance of the transit mall and the SMART station.

For those who must drive, especially citizens coming from far flung parts of the county, the downtown sites are near the junction of Highway 101 and Highway 12. There’s parking in nearby city garages.

Santa Rosa is eager to remake its skyline with mid-rise buildings, including apartments and condominiums near transit hubs. Several projects are in the pipeline. Bringing jobs downtown is an incentive for builders, and housing will help employers — public and private — recruit people who would rather live near their job than commute.

New buildings bring more property tax revenue, and the county is a primary beneficiary.

Moreover, if the county moves out, the north Santa Rosa site can accommodate as many as 1,500 badly needed housing units at a location close to bus lines, a supermarket and health care.

The worst option is standing pat. Sonoma County’s 50- and 60-year-old buildings are outdated and undersized. Taxpayers spend $10 million a year to lease extra space, and the maintenance backlog on public facilities is $265 million. The county replaced its old jail, built a new sheriff’s headquarters, and a new courthouse is coming. New administrative offices are needed, too.

The supervisors’ obligation to spend public money wisely isn’t suspended when planning their own offices. But they must factor in the full spectrum of economic, environmental and cultural benefits in deciding whether the price is right.

