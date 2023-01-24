PD Editorial: A nation gripped by gun violence

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Once again, America is mourning.

This time, the victims were celebrating the Lunar New Year Saturday at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, a city in Los Angeles County, when a man with a handgun and an extended magazine opened fire.

Eleven people died, nine others were wounded, and a patron at another dance hall in nearby Alhambra thwarted a second attack a short time later.

Without his bravery, it’s likely that even more people would have been killed or wounded.

In the aftermath, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna asked, “Who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people?”

The same question could just as easily be asked, and almost certainly has been, about schools and universities, churches and synagogues, community centers and grocery stores, rail yards and newspapers, concerts and festivals — some of the venues where hundreds of lives have been cut unexpectedly short.

Mass shootings are so distressingly common in the United States that they don’t always make headlines much beyond the affected community. Saturday’s attack was the fourth shooting so far this year resulting in at least five deaths. There were 21 such incidents in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for Saturday’s massacre. There is, of course, no single explanation for violence. Some shootings are the product of domestic disputes, depression and other mental health disorders, rage, jealousy, bigotry, grudges and even terrorism. Some, like the massacre of 60 people at an outdoor concern in Las Vegas in 2017, are never adequately explained.

All of these tragedies have one thing in common: firearms and ammunition.

America is heavily armed — with more guns than people, according to survey research. And firearms sales have grown in recent years, as have gun-related deaths. Meanwhile, some states — and courts — have made it easier for people to carry firearms in public.

California has some of the nation’s strictest gun laws and still has suffered mass shootings like the one Saturday night in Monterey Park. To critics, that is proof that gun control is ineffective. To the contrary, these laws save lives.

It isn’t possible to prevent every mass shooting — or every suicide or accidental shooting or, for that matter, every crime. But states like California that put a premium on gun safety have some of the lowest rates of gun-related deaths in the nation. On the whole, they are safer places, with less gun-related carnage.

But just as there is no single cause for mass shootings, no single law will prevent them all. Red flag laws and background checks can keep guns away from some people who pose a danger to themselves and others. The need for more robust mental health programs is undeniable. Individuals must say something if they fear a friend or family member might harm others. What is the impact of games and entertainment that glorify guns and violence?

Flowers, photos and other tributes outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio are a reminder that each of Saturday’s victims leaves behind families and friends whose lives will be forever changed. We mourn with them — but we also must do more to ensure that people can go to work or school or out for the evening without fearing for their lives.

