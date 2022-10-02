PD Editorial: A National Newspaper Week salute to readers

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

“A good newspaper is a nation talking to itself.” — Arthur Miller

In too many American communities, that essential conversation has been stifled.

More than 360 newspapers have closed since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a report published earlier this year by Northwestern University’s journalism school. Since 2005, more than 2,500 papers have ceased publication, leaving almost a fifth of the country without a source for local news.

Yet newspapers, especially local papers, remain a unique source of trustworthy information, ideas and opinions.

The Press Democrat has been reporting on Sonoma County since 1857, covering everything from local government and business to performing arts and community events for 165 years. We are proud of our history, and despite competition from social media behemoths, we’re confident The Press Democrat will remain the best place to look for timely and authoritative North Bay news.

Loyal readers and advertisers are key to our vitality, and we want to use the first day of National Newspaper Week to say thank you.

Seven in 10 local adults read The Press Democrat or another Sonoma Media Investments publication each week. By being one of those readers, you help us employ more than 60 journalists, all of them focused on news and events across Sonoma County, and to provide forums, in print and online, for readers to share their views and insights.

There are many places to get national and international news, but The Press Democrat tells stories you won’t find anywhere else. For example, our reporters exposed substandard living conditions at two local shelters, one under the supervision of a former Santa Rosa City Council member; documented claims of abuse at Sonoma Academy; and studied body-camera video to provide a minute-by-minute account of a fatal shooting by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy. On Sunday, we are launching a series of articles looking back at the 2017 wildfires and assessing whether we’re better prepared five years later to withstand a similar disaster in the future.

Meanwhile, with the November election approaching, reporters are tracking contests for city councils and school boards. The editorial board is interviewing candidates, studying initiatives and offering recommendations. Our sister papers in Sonoma and Petaluma are hosting forums so readers can hear directly from candidates for local office.

We aren’t trying to toot our own horn. But we believe that newspapers are an essential part of a functioning democracy. The nation’s founders recognized this in the First Amendment, which affords special protection to a free press. We take that responsibility seriously.

When communities lose their local news outlet, it creates a vacuum for those who seek to spread misinformation and disinformation, feeding an erosion of civic engagement. Citizens are less informed, public officials aren’t held accountable. Researchers say voter participation declines, while corruption increases, and residents often end up paying more in taxes and at the checkout.

This week commemorates newspapers, but community journalism cannot thrive without the continuing support of readers.

We opened with a description of newspapers from Arthur Miller, one of America’s great playwrights. We’ll close with an observation from historian Henry Steele Commager: “This is what really happened, reported by a free press to a free people. It is the raw material of history; it is the story of our own times.”

