PD Editorial: A new budget reality for state lawmakers

The longest-serving members of the Legislature were elected in 2012, which coincidentally is the last time California faced a substantial budget shortfall.

Deficits exploded during the Great Recession, with tax revenue tanking just as more people qualified for safety net programs. The budget shortfall hit a record $39 billion in 2009-10 and still topped $16 billion three years later.

But the Class of 2012 was largely spared the difficult choices required to keep the state afloat.

The freshmen legislators took office in December 2012, about six months after then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed off on a plan to balance the state’s books, and one month after voters ratified sales and income tax increases that started California on a trajectory toward record budget surpluses.

This year, as those lawmakers approach their term limits, their luck ran out.

After running surpluses in nine of the past 10 years, California faces a projected deficit of $31.5 billion for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

On its face, the gap is nearly twice the size of the shortfall in 2012-23. And it’s exponentially larger than a $1.6 billion deficit in 2017-18 — the lone break in California’s decadelong run of black ink.

Yet the state budget has more than doubled from $130 billion in 2012-13 to $306 billion in the revised spending plan presented this month by Gov. Gavin Newsom. So, as a proportion of state spending, the projected shortfall is less than half of what it was 10 years ago.

Still, for legislators accustomed to deciding how to spend rather than what to cut, difficult choices await.

State lawmakers aren’t alone in facing deficits.

Santa Rosa’s City Council, which just wrapped up its annual fiscal hearings, plans to dip into reserves to balance the budget. So does Sebastopol’s council.

Newsom’s revised spending plan dips into some reserve accounts, but it would leave intact the “rainy day fund,” which was created after the Great Recession and has since grown to $22 billion.

That’s a wise choice, given economic uncertainties.

While a recession seems unlikely, the state’s revenue picture is cloudy. Because of winter floods, the income tax filing deadline was pushed back to Oct. 15, meaning the state will enter the new fiscal year with an incomplete revenue picture.

Meanwhile, a growing number of wealthy Californians are moving to other states.

The Public Policy Institute of California reported in March that higher-income people are leaving. And, as George Skelton points out in a column posted on pressdemocrat.com, California’s top 20% — people whose income exceeds $119,000 a year — pay 91% of state income taxes. The top 1% pay nearly half of state income taxes.

While the state’s population has been declining for several years, until now, lower-income residents were most likely to leave. California remained a draw for people with high earning potential. But if the PPIC analysis reflects a new trend, the long-term consequences for the state treasury are alarming.

With the June 15 budget deadline approaching, pressure is building on Newsom and state lawmakers to spend more on climate resilience, urban transit systems, shelter for homeless people and other programs. These are real, ongoing needs, and lawmakers aren’t used to saying no. But they need to hold the line until they have a better idea of what California’s finances will look like this year, and after they’re gone from the state Capitol.

