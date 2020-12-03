PD Editorial: A new coronavirus relief bill is overdue

Congress — specifically the Senate — has been AWOL on the coronavirus for going on eight months.

There’s been no substantive action in the Senate since April, and the expiration date is fast approaching for some of the benefits in the CARES Act, the largest of the four relief measures approved in the early weeks of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the virus is out of control in nearly every state, and more restrictions are on the horizon, adding to an already immense economic toll that includes families going hungry, people losing their jobs and businesses closing their doors.

The election is over, despite Donald Trump’s protestations, so there’s no more political advantage to be gained by squabbling.

It’s time to govern.

And maybe — but just maybe — there’s reason to be optimistic about breaking the logjam during the lame-duck congressional session.

On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of senators presented an emergency aid proposal worth about $908 billion. It’s less than a third of the $3 trillion relief bill approved by the House in May and buried ever since by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The new proposal includes $300 a week in expanded unemployment benefits for roughly four months — half the amount provided by the initial COVID-19 package that expired in July.

Other provisions include $288 billion for another round of loans for small businesses, $82 billion for schools and funding health care, vaccine programs, transit agencies and student loan relief.

The proposal also seeks to satisfy conflicting political priorities for Democrats and Republicans, with $160 billion in aid for state and local governments and a temporary moratorium on certain lawsuits against private employers.

Is it enough? Almost certainly not.

But keeping the price tag under $1 trillion might overcome some of the Republican resistance to another coronavirus bill, putting pressure on McConnell to bring it up for a vote, allowing relief to start flowing again, while anticipating a new proposal after President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

Biden, who introduced Janet Yellen, his choice for treasury secretary, and other members of his economic team on Tuesday, urged Congress to take “robust” action.

“Right now,” Biden said, “the full Congress should come together and pass a robust package for relief to address these urgent needs. But any package passed in a lame-duck session is likely to be, at best, just a start.”

This much is certain: Expanded unemployment benefits in the spring and summer kept people in their homes, with food on the table. The federal loan program provided assistance for 1,500 small businesses in Sonoma County alone. But the number of small business open in the state is down almost 30% since January, according to the Los Angeles Times, illustrating the need for more help.

Congress’ prolonged failure to act is a threat to the economy just as COVID-19 is a threat to public health.

Helping people during a pandemic shouldn’t be a partisan issue. Despite lingering resistance from Republicans leaders in Congress, and mixed messages from the White House, three GOP senators endorsed the plan unveiled on Tuesday, and Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Board chairman, also has called for additional relief.

There has been great progress in the search for a vaccine, but the economic damage caused by the coronavirus will linger long after the virus is controlled.

Americans are suffering, and they need help. It’s past time for Congress to deliver.

