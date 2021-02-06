PD Editorial: A ‘new start’ on nuclear arms control

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

President Joe Biden has plenty of reasons to take a tougher approach to U.S. relations with Vladimir Putin and Russia.

Where to begin? The list includes Russian interference in the 2016 election and other computer hacking operations, allegations that bounties were paid to the Taliban for killing American troops in Afghanistan, illegal annexation of Crimea, the poisoning and imprisoning of Alexei Navalny.

For four years, Donald Trump ignored — and even rationalized — Russian aggression. Biden promises to stand up for human rights and democracy — a return to traditional American diplomatic priorities.

During a visit to the State Department this week, the new president described his first phone call with his Russian counterpart: “I made it clear to President Putin, in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyberattacks, poisoning citizens are over.”

Biden added: “We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our vital interests and our people, and we will be more effective in dealing with Russia when we work in coalition and coordination with other like-minded partners.”

The United States must take a firmer stand with Putin. But even as the Cold War dragged on, the United States and the Soviet Union managed to find common ground on topics of mutual benefit, most notably limiting the number on nuclear weapons pointed at one another.

Arms control treaties between the nuclear-powered adversaries are still important, especially with the prospect for a new Cold War.

To their credit, Biden and Putin used their first call to agree on a five-year extension of New START, the last remaining arms control agreement between the United States and Russia. The treaty, which was set to expire on Friday, will extend until 2026.

New START — for Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty — was signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. It limits intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers. The treaty also includes a mutual verification regime, including some on-site inspections, to better ensure compliance with the treaty.

Even with the agreement in place, each county is allowed to deploy 1,550 nuclear warheads — enough firepower to wreak unprecedented destruction around the globe.

With the five-year extension in place, American and Russian diplomats need to get started negotiating a longer agreement. They also need to revive the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty, agreements the Trump administration unwisely allowed to expire.

Washington and Moscow have shared interests in checking the expansion of China’s nuclear capability, an objective that Trump identified but was unable to deliver.

Biden also must concern himself with the ambitions of North Korea, Iran and other nations that might seek to join the nuclear club.

No one should expect relations between the U.S. and Russia to thaw anytime soon. Biden and other western leaders must put Putin on notice that there will be consequences for the mistreatment of Navalny and other human rights abuses, while ensuring that Russia cannot meddle in democratic elections.

When there are shared interests, however, they must collaborate. And there’s a strong global interest in avoiding another arms race.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.