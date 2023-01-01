PD Editorial: A New Year’s toast

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

We are here once again, right on schedule, the arrival of a new year.

No one knows what the next 365 days will bring, besides our annual trip around the sun. A new year is a blank canvas, a clean slate, an opportune time to toast some of the people, places and events that make Sonoma County home.

Raise a glass of your favorite sparkling wine and join us.

Here’s to Sonoma County’s army of volunteers — the people filling bags of groceries at local food pantries, organizing youth programs, tutoring kids and adults, cleaning beaches and watersheds, providing rides and company for elders.

Here’s to First Friday Art Walks in Santa Rosa’s SOFA arts district, Taco Tuesday bike rides, Concerts on the Green in Windsor, Movies in the Park in Petaluma and a cornucopia of farmers’ markets.

Here’s to the rain that fell at the end of 2022 and a prayer for more in 2023.

Here’s to newly elected leaders — and to those who are stepping down after service on city councils, school boards and in other often thankless but essential roles. We couldn’t begin to name them all.

Here’s to all those New Year’s resolutions that will soon be forgotten …

… and to the resolutions that stick.

Here’s to the Golden State Warriors, who thrilled with their fourth NBA title in eight years, and here’s hoping that after a near miss in 2022, the San Francisco 49ers will return to the Super Bowl in 2023.

Here’s to Petaluma’s Nicole Aunapu Mann, the first Native American woman astronaut and a true hometown hero.

Here’s to getting more vaccines and boosters in more arms, so the coronavirus and its many variants might finally fade into the past.

Here’s to the doctors, nurses and other health care workers battling COVID, RSV, the flu and whatever else may come our way.

Here’s to the bountiful farms, dairies and vineyards that define Sonoma County’s rural charm …

… and to the parks, beaches and open spaces that provide scenic opportunities for recreation and quiet contemplation.

Here’s hoping for a continuing decline in inflation.

Here’s to The Press Democrat’s 23 to watch in 2023, a remarkable group of artists and artisans, civic leaders and athletes making a mark on the community.

Here’s to our readers, and those who keep the conversation fresh and lively in Let the Public Speak.

And, finally, here’s to a fresh start for everyone in 2023.

Happy New Year.

