PD Editorial: A path away from childhood poverty

The parents of an estimated 10 million children in California qualify for up to $300 a month per child under an ambitious federal plan to reduce child poverty in the U.S. by half. The first of the monthly payments went out in mid-July. However, for some of the poorest families, the ones who could benefit most from a little extra cash, there is a catch. They must sign up on the Internal Revenue Service’s website. Payments go out automatically for anyone who qualifies and filed a tax return for 2019 or 2020, but couples who earn less than about $24,000 a year don’t have to file tax forms.

The tax credit, which was included in coronavirus relief legislation passed in March, is fully refundable, meaning people can collect even if they don’t owe any income taxes. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, hopes to make the credit a permanent feature of the tax system. For now, it’s only in place for one year. Most families will find the money in their bank account each month without doing anything. If you’re one of those won’t, be proactive — for your children’s sake. Enroll at the IRS website.

